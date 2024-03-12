Young Turkish swimmer gears up to cross Cook Strait

MUĞLA
A 23-year-old open swimmer from the tourism hotspot of Muğla's Bodrum district is poised to make waves on an international stage as she prepares for an epic swim across New Zealand's Cook Strait this year.

Aysu Türkoğlu made headlines in 2022 as the youngest Turkish athlete to cross the English Channel, completing the daunting 16-hour 28-minute swim.

Following this feat, she further cemented her place in Turkish sporting history by becoming the first Turkish woman and the youngest athlete to cross the 40-kilometer Northern Channel between Ireland and Scotland in approximately 12 hours.

Now, Türkoğlu is set to embark on another historic journey as she prepares to swim through the Cook Strait, one of the Oceans Seven courses, departing on March 13 to Wellington, New Zealand.

Renowned for its rigorous challenges, the Oceans Seven event tests swimmers in seven distinct conditions. Türkoğlu aims to etch her name in the Guinness World Records by completing the event within five years.

The upcoming crossing scheduled between March 22 and 27 will commence from Picton Marina, spanning a formidable 23-kilometer route fraught with strong currents.

Türkoğlu spoke at a press conference at a hotel in Bodrum ahead of her forthcoming endeavor.

The young swimmer highlighted the challenges in the Cook Strait, including varying tide currents and water temperature fluctuating between 15 and 18 degrees Celsius, along with the presence of marine creatures such as orcas, dolphins and stingrays.

Despite the challenges, Türkoğlu expressed confidence in her training regimen, which includes rigorous sessions in icy waters and pools, often involving double training days totaling up to 4 hours.

Türkoğlu plans to conquer Catalina in September with aspirations for the Triple Crown, following successful swims around Manhattan and across other channels.

