Young footballer pointed as successful player for next World Cup

ISTANBUL

A young football player who trains in the Beşiktaş Football Academy has been named among the football players who could become successful at the 2026 World Cup by the world-famous sports media organization, the Athletic.

Demir Ege Tıknaz from the Beşiktaş U19 Team has been drawing attention recently with his prospering performance in the UEFA Youth League.

Within the scope of The Athletic’s “My Football Journey” project, 18-year-old Tıknaz was included in the list of football players who would become an instant success with their performances at the 2026 World Cup.

The list was created by following the performances of numerous young football players from several parts of the world.

In the information provided about the footballers added to the list, it was stated for Tıknaz, his success and stability in the UEFA Youth League are the forerunners of his possible future successes.

“Demir Ege born in Istanbul, is a talented midfielder and regularly played for Beşiktaş’s under-19 team and the UEFA Youth League, which is seen as a gateway to the best clubs in Europe,” said the Athletic.



“His possession and passing ability set him apart from the rest,” the media organization pointed out.



Playing in the midfield, Tıknaz played in 25 matches in the U19 Super League this season and scored two goals.

“He is among the players I like the most in the under-19 age group in Türkiye. We have great expectations from him. An excellent talent, reminiscent of Sergio Busquets in style,” stated Halim Okta, one of Tıknaz’s trainers.