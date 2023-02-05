You can’t put shackles on Türkiye again: Erdoğan

AYDIN

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has lashed out at the six-party alliance during a speech at an opening ceremony in Aydın province on Feb. 4, saying that they will not be able to put shackles on Türkiye again.

“You will not be able to take away our nation’s achievements,” he said, addressing the six-party Nation Alliance.

“You will not be able to prevent us from building the Century of Türkiye just like you have not been able to hinder our 2023 goals,” he added.

He noted that founding the republic, transitioning to democracy, and accomplishing development initiatives were not easy for Türkiye.

“Ghazi Mustafa Kemal established our glorious Republic by fighting against the invaders. We have raised our country to its present level by fighting against imperialist colonialists in all areas throughout our lives, especially over the past 20 years,” he said.

Stressing that Türkiye has been fighting against imperialist colonialists in all areas, especially in the past 20 years, President Erdoğan stated, “When we look behind the disasters we suffered from in the first century of our Republic, we see the same dirty hands, the same dirty scenarios, and the same pathetic puppets.”

Erdoğan also underlined that 40 billion Turkish Liras have been invested in Aydın in the past 20 years.

Noting that they have built more than 1,668 houses with their infrastructure and interior structure and put them into service with the help of the Housing Development Administration (TOKİ), he said that they have increased the distance of divided road in Aydın from 114 kilometers to 381 kilometers.

The government also built 14 dams, 12 ponds, five hydroelectric power plants, seven land consolidation, 30 irrigation systems, 38 irrigation facilities and 16 underground storage facilities in Aydın Erdoğan reminded, adding that they established a technopark, nine research and development centers and three design centers in the western province.

“We are in preparation for a new and bigger breakthrough by accepting the democracy and development infrastructure that we have brought to our country so far,” the president stated.