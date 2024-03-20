YÖK introduces new regulations to higher education programs

ISTANBUL
With an aim to enhance the quality of postgraduate education, the Higher Education Council (YÖK) has introduced new criteria focusing on publications and accreditations.

Accordingly, universities will now need at least one program accreditation for doctoral programs. Moreover, faculty members must meet a minimum publication requirement for both master's and doctoral programs.

According to a written statement from YÖK, the council redefined the principles governing the opening and implementation of postgraduate study and teaching programs to elevate the quality of postrgraduate education.

Under the revised guidelines, specific qualifications are required for each program opened under the "Postgraduate Education and Teaching Regulation." Faculty members must hold a doctorate or associate professorship in the relevant field. A minimum of six faculty members, including professors and associate professors, are necessary for doctoral programs.

Universities looking to start postgraduate programs must have the essential infrastructure, including libraries and laboratories. Faculty members' publication criteria will be reviewed annually, while new students will not be admitted to programs that fail to meet the standards.

Qualified faculty members can now serve as advisers, even if they work outside higher education institutions. Programs that fail to meet new standards by the end of the 2026-2027 academic year will be discontinued.

With a focus on academic excellence and innovation, these measures are poised to shape the future landscape of graduate education in Türkiye.

