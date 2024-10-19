YÖK initiates project to promote sustainability at campuses

YÖK initiates project to promote sustainability at campuses

KONYA
YÖK initiates project to promote sustainability at campuses

In a bid to turn university campuses into environmentally friendly spaces, the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) has launched a project to promote sustainable solutions, the YÖK president has announced.

“As YÖK, we have recently been concentrating on digital and green skills,” YÖK head Erol Özvar noted. “In this regard, we have developed a sustainable and climate-friendly campus initiative to help our institutions have greener, more efficient and socially responsible campuses.”

The initiative also aims at producing a generation of young people who are aware of the need for green skills, Özvar stressed.

Green skills refer to the beliefs, attitudes, knowledge, and abilities needed to create and promote a resource-efficient and sustainable society, according to the definition by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The initial phase of this project, emphasizing the significance of such green skills, involves 11 university campuses, Özvar noted.

He further mentioned that, through this initiative, they hope to lower carbon footprint, improve waste management, preserve water resources and increase energy efficiency.

“We prioritize resource efficiency, cost reduction and renewable energy source diversification in order to accomplish these objectives,” Özvar explained.

In another effort to promote a sustainable environment, scores of volunteers across the country will participate in a simultaneous forest cleaning event slated to take place on Oct. 20.

Initiated with the joint efforts of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and the Youth and Sports Ministry, the event aims to improve awareness of forest conservation, develop sustainable environmental consciousness and increase the environmental awareness of the youth.

As part of this initiative, volunteers will gather environmentally harmful materials and adequately classify them for recycling.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Drone launched toward Netanyahu residence in central Israel

Drone launched toward Netanyahu residence in central Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Drone launched toward Netanyahu residence in central Israel

    Drone launched toward Netanyahu residence in central Israel

  2. G7 defense summit convenes during 'historic moment'

    G7 defense summit convenes during 'historic moment'

  3. German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan

    German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan

  4. Nationwide blackout plunges Cuba into darkness

    Nationwide blackout plunges Cuba into darkness

  5. Gaza authorities accuse Israeli forces of attacking hospital

    Gaza authorities accuse Israeli forces of attacking hospital
Recommended
German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan

German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan
CHP leader to visit country’s southeast in key tour

CHP leader to visit country’s southeast in key tour
Nobel laureate Acemoğlu inspires Galatasaray students

Nobel laureate Acemoğlu inspires Galatasaray students
Historic business center revives fading professions in Bursa

Historic business center revives fading professions in Bursa
Turkish media watchdog sets new rules for daytime programs

Turkish media watchdog sets new rules for daytime programs
Erdoğan stresses need to broaden dialogue, unity in Türkiye

Erdoğan stresses need to broaden dialogue, unity in Türkiye
WORLD Drone launched toward Netanyahu residence in central Israel

Drone launched toward Netanyahu residence in central Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said a drone was launched toward his residence in Caesarea on Saturday, after the military reported a drone from Lebanon had "hit a structure" in the central Israeli town.
ECONOMY Nurol acquires full ownership of defense company FNSS

Nurol acquires full ownership of defense company FNSS

Nurol Holding will acquire the 49 percent of shares held by BAE Systems in FNSS Savunma Sistemleri, securing full ownership of the Turkish defense company.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿