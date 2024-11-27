Yoga session in historic Assyrian church sparks outrage

MARDİN

A yoga session held in the historic Mor Yuhanon Dilimiyo Church in the southern province of Mardin has ignited debates about the use of places of worship for non-religious activities.

The incident involved a group of 20 people who practiced yoga in front of the altar and shared images on social media, sparking outrage among members of the Assyrian community and others.

The 1,700-year-old church, located in Dereiçi village, has significant cultural and religious importance for the Assyrian community. Restored in 2006, it is used for occasional religious services despite the declining Assyrian population in the area. In September, Assyrians from abroad gathered for a special service and the church remains an active place of worship.

The Assyrian Kadim Foundation of Istanbul stated they had not authorized the yoga session. Kenan Gürdal, the vice president of the foundation, explained that the permission was mistakenly granted by the local church caretaker, who misunderstood the group’s intention to “meditate” as a form of prayer.

Gürdal emphasized the need for greater respect for religious spaces and said: “Our churches are no different than mosques. These are sacred places.”

Seda Deliormanlı, the yoga instructor who led the session, apologized following the backlash. She explained that her intention was not to offend but to draw inspiration from similar activities held in Western churches. “If I had knowns this would disturb even one person, I would never have done it,” Deliormanlı said.

The incident has drawn comparisons to a previous controversy involving a fashion shoot in a historic mosque. Critics argue that such events reflect a broader issue of cultural insensitivity toward religious sites.

“Religious temples historically served as places for both worship and social gatherings,” theologian Akif Arslan stated. “However, activities must be conducted with respect and moderation.”