Yet another femicide as issue remains rampant

  • January 22 2022 07:00:00

Yet another femicide as issue remains rampant

ISTANBUL
Yet another femicide as issue remains rampant

With the femicide problem in the country aggravating and people taking to social media expressing their deep concerns, a new femicide case of a nurse who got shot by a man who stormed into a family health care center in Istanbul has triggered a nationwide wave of anger.

Ömür Erez, a 33-year-old nurse working at a family health care center in Istanbul’s Kartal district was killed by Rahmi Uygun, a former convict with a record of more than 20 crimes, including deliberate injury, threat and deprivation of liberty.

While Erez died in hospital where she was taken after seriously being injured in the head, Uygun, who fled following the incident, was caught in Istanbul’s Bağcılar, a district approximately 50 kilometers from the crime scene.

He reportedly had been harassing the nurse for a while.

While the suspect confessed to committing the murder in his first statement at a police station, officials determined that Uygun was brought to Istanbul by one of his friends from the Central Anatolian province of Konya.

It is being investigated whether the other person was involved in the murder.

“All the necessary investigations are being carried out meticulously in order to reveal the material truth in all aspects and to take legal action against all those responsible,” said in a written statement released by Istanbul Anatolia Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, as the brutal details about the murder are being headlined.

The latest case of a femicide once again has triggered a wave of anger in Turkey where a woman is killed by someone she knows almost every day.

Some 18 women were murdered only in the first 20 days of 2022, according to the Kadın Cinayetlerini Durduracağız Platformu (We Will Stop Femicide Platform), a women’s rights organization that monitors violence against women.

SPORTS Stage set in Süper Lig for Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor clash

Stage set in Süper Lig for Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor clash
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey gears up mediation efforts between Ukraine, Russia

    Turkey gears up mediation efforts between Ukraine, Russia

  2. Three opposition leaders meet to discuss return to parliamentary system

    Three opposition leaders meet to discuss return to parliamentary system

  3. Number of cases may peak during holiday, experts warn

    Number of cases may peak during holiday, experts warn

  4. BioNTech recipients to be given Turkovac shots: Minister

    BioNTech recipients to be given Turkovac shots: Minister

  5. Winter break begins for nearly 18 million students

    Winter break begins for nearly 18 million students
Recommended
More than 5,000 taxi drivers fined in Istanbul in 2021

More than 5,000 taxi drivers fined in Istanbul in 2021
Minister vows to keep schools open after break

Minister vows to keep schools open after break
Domestic tourism spending up 58 percent third quarter

Domestic tourism spending up 58 percent third quarter
Turkish, Israeli FMs talk over phone amid rapprochement steps

Turkish, Israeli FMs talk over phone amid rapprochement steps
Turkey gears up mediation efforts between Ukraine, Russia

Turkey gears up mediation efforts between Ukraine, Russia
Three opposition leaders meet to discuss return to parliamentary system

Three opposition leaders meet to discuss return to parliamentary system
WORLD Tonga volcano eruption was like ’atomic bomb’

Tonga volcano eruption was like ’atomic bomb’

Tonga’s volcanic eruption felt like an "atomic bomb" that shook "the whole island", an aid worker told AFP on Jan.21, as the Pacific nation raced to address a drinking water shortage.
ECONOMY Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time

Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time

Non-hydro renewable generation, which includes wind, solar and bioenergy, has doubled in Turkey since 2017, and overtook hydropower for the first time, according to a report released by Britain-based think tank Ember.
SPORTS Stage set in Süper Lig for Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor clash

Stage set in Süper Lig for Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor clash

Week 23 action in the Turkish Süper Lig pits Galatasaray against Trabzonspor on Jan. 23, with both sides needing a victory, but for very different reasons.