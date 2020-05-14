Yeşilçam presented on digital platforms

ISTANBUL

Even after decades, Yeşilçam, also known as Turkey’s “Hollywood,” continues to draw people to watch its unforgettable old Turkish films, reminding an array of Turkish audiences of the legendary characters and scenes.

While COVID-19 measures are encouraging people across Turkey to stay at home unless necessary, film lovers and those reminiscing the old days are lapping up the old classics of the Yeşilçam era, which trailblazed Turkish cinema.

With its fabulous narration, many types of Yeşilçam films, from melodrama to comedy, from detective mystery to fantasy, are presented to viewers on various YouTube channels.

Arzu Film, founded by famous director Ertem Eğilmez with Nahit Ataman, stands out as one of the film companies that has left its mark on Yeşilçam since 1964.

Arzu Film, which has captivated the hearts of Turkish audience since the 1970s with family films and created many masterpieces such as the “Hababam Class” series, shares the films of Turkish veteran artists like Kemal Sunal, Şener Şen, Münir Özkul, Tarık Akan, Zeki Alasya, Metin Akpınar, Kartal Tibet and Hülya Koçyiğit on its YouTube channel.

Using its Instagram account as a social media archive at the same time, Arzu Film sends references to that period and presents photos from memorable movies with humorous notes to the followers.

One of Turkey’s oldest film production and distribution company, Erman Film also shares its films on its YouTube channel, including “Hayat Bayram Olsa,” “Petrol Kralları,” “Baba Kartal,” “Nereye Bakıyor Bu Adamlar,” “Alın Yazısı,” “Kin” and “Aslan Bacana.”

Hürrem Erman, who founded the company in 1946 and undertook the production and distribution of more than 250 films in half a century, is shown as one of the legendary producers of the Turkish film industry.

On the YouTube channel of Moroğlu Film, which brings many films together with movie lovers, viewers can watch films like “Reis Bey,” “Zeynepler Ölmesin,” “Kan Çiçeği” “Küçüksün Yavrum” and “ Sesini Arayan Kadın.”

The company also works for the visually and hearing-impaired, with the social responsibility project titled “Cinema Doesn’t Know Limits.”

On the YouTube channel of Feza Film, films such as “Minyeli Abdullah,” adapted from the work of Hekimoğlu İsmail and directed by Yücel Çakmaklı, as well as “Çizme” directed by İsmail Güneş, “Sürgün,” “Benim Zaferim” and “Garip Bir Koleksiyoncu” can be watched by film enthusiasts.

The restored version of the movie “Huzur Sokağı,” adapted from writer and journalist Şule Yüksel Şenler’s book, reaches the audience through the SinemaGo channel.

Films such as “Oğlum Osman,” “Zehra” and “Kızım Ayşe” are also included in the Fanatik Film channel, which started broadcasting as a digital platform about five years ago and offers both old and current films in categories.

On the platform, one can reach the films of veteran artists such as Ayhan Işık, Murat Soydan, Orhan Gencebay, Fatma Girik, Tarık Akan, Fikret Hakan, Müslüm Gürses, Öztürk Serengil and Sadri Alışık.

Erler Film presents 60-year archive

Erler Film, which was founded by Türker İnanoğlu in 1960 and gained prominence with its works on the big screen and then in television, presents its 60-year-old archive.

Stating that he opened the archive to see the viewers happy, İnanoğlu brings the old films and series together with the audience in HD quality on the company’s YouTube account.

Among the important productions of Erler Film in the archive are all episodes of popular TV series such as “Yabancı Damat,” “Böyle mi Olacaktı,” “Sibel” and “Çiçek Taksi” along with “Yumurcak” and “Kara Murat” series and many others – some of which are more contemporary.

Burç Film, which was launched as a personal institution by Fedai Öztürk in 1978 and still continues its activities in the field of cinema and television, presents many films of Türkan Şoray, Cüneyt Arkın, Münir Özkul and Kadir İnanır on its YouTube channel, too.