Zeki Demirkubuz’s film Türkiye's Oscar entry

ISTANBUL

The film “Hayat” (Life), directed by Zeki Demirkubuz, will be Türkiye’s Oscar entry for the Academy Awards next year.

“Türkiye’s ‘Best International Film Oscar’ candidate is the film ‘Hayat’ directed by Demirkubuz. We wish our film, which is also supported by the ministry, success on its journey to the Oscars,” the Culture and Tourism Ministry, General Directorate of Cinema said in a social media post.

Starring Miray Daner and Burak Dakak as well as Cem Davran, Umut Kurt and Melis Birkan, the film tells the story of a young girl who runs away from her home, refusing to accept the life imposed on her.

When a young woman, Hicran, is forced to get engaged by her father, she finds the solution in running away. Thinking that Hicran does not want to marry him anyway, Rıza does not care about this situation at first. However, as time goes by, he starts to get upset about not being wanted by Hicran and decides to confront her. Riza goes to Istanbul to find his fiancée, whom he has only seen once.

The Oscar shortlist, which will include the 15 finalists in the same category, will be announced on Dec. 17. The final five nominees for the Best International Film Oscar will be revealed when all Oscar nominees are announced on Jan. 17, 2025.