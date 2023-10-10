Yalova governor unveils career journey as former nurse

Yalova governor unveils career journey as former nurse

YALOVA
Yalova governor unveils career journey as former nurse

Hülya Kaya, once a nurse and now the governor of the northwestern province of Yalova, has revealed the story of her career journey, which shifted toward public administration after witnessing the deaths of three patients in one night during her nursing days.

Kaya, 49, has served as a district governor in seven districts and as a deputy governor in two provinces since she began her career in 1999. She also held the position of the head of Press, Publishing and Public Relations at the Istanbul Municipality for a period. Kaya assumed her role as the Yalova governor on Aug. 18.

Kaya's career in civil administration is rooted in a completely different profession and a painful personal experience, which she described as a pivotal moment in her life.

“The turning point in my life was during my early days as a nurse, working in the Neurology Department. On my first night shift there, three patients passed away. It was a breaking point for me. At 18 years old, if you can handle something like that, you can handle anything. It gave me resilience."

Following this period, Kaya successfully completed her studies in public administration at the capital Ankara’s Hacettepe University.

Kaya stated that she took the district governorship oral exams while holding her baby daughter in her arms.

"I passed the written exam, and when I went for the oral exam, things got even more serious. We had a little baby. My husband is an academic, so he couldn't accompany me. I took the exam with our baby. They asked me the same question in the oral exam, 'This is a very challenging profession. Are you sure that you want this profession?' I insisted, 'I want this profession. I am ready for all the sacrifices in this profession. I will do this job.' I started with such passion and dedication. I entered this profession in 1999, and it has continued that way to this day."

Kaya, a mother of two, now begins her workday in Yalova by going for a morning walk and cycling with her husband every day.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

More retailers may join campaign to cut prices
LATEST NEWS

  1. More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

    More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

  2. Association in talks with financial institutions for new housing model

    Association in talks with financial institutions for new housing model

  3. Export value index down in August

    Export value index down in August

  4. Yalova governor unveils career journey as former nurse

    Yalova governor unveils career journey as former nurse

  5. Civil society village opens in quake-hit Samandağ

    Civil society village opens in quake-hit Samandağ
Recommended
Georadar study to uncover mysteries of ancient tumulus

Georadar study to uncover mysteries of ancient tumulus
2,000-year-old bronze coins unearthed in Çanakkale

2,000-year-old bronze coins unearthed in Çanakkale
Monument built for martyrs in southeast Türkiye

Monument built for martyrs in southeast Türkiye 
Project launched to regreen old mine sites

Project launched to regreen old mine sites
7,700-year-old figurines unearthed in İzmir

7,700-year-old figurines unearthed in İzmir
Landmark bazaar struggling with parking issue

Landmark bazaar struggling with parking issue
WORLD Scholzs coalition counts cost of poll losses as far right gains

Scholz's coalition counts cost of poll losses as far right gains

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's beleaguered coalition was counting the cost Monday of heavy losses at two state elections halfway into its term, that also saw the far right make strong gains.

ECONOMY More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

Companies from the different retail sectors, including clothing and white goods, are expected to heed the call from Trade Minister Ömer Bolat to cut prices to support the fight against inflation.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) has commenced in southern Alanya town with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.