Xi warns Trump on Taiwan at Beijing summit

BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump that missteps on Taiwan could push their two countries into "conflict", a stark opening salvo as they met in Beijing on Thursday at a superpower summit.

Trump arrived in China with accolades for his host, calling Xi a "great leader" and "friend" and extending an invitation to visit the White House in September.

Beyond the pomp as he welcomed Trump, Xi in less effusive tones said the two sides "should be partners and not rivals", and highlighted the issue of Taiwan — which Beijing claims as its territory — straight off the bat.

"The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations," Xi said, according to remarks published by Chinese state media shortly after the start of the talks, which lasted two hours and 15 minutes.

"If mishandled, the two nations could collide or even come into conflict, pushing the entire China-U.S. relationship into a highly perilous situation," Xi added.

Trump's trip to Beijing is the first by a U.S. president in nearly a decade, with the grand reception belying a roster of unresolved trade and geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

Xi greeted Trump with a red-carpet welcome at the opulent Great Hall of the People, with military band fanfare, a 21-gun salute and a host of schoolchildren jumping and chanting "welcome!".

Seemingly enjoying the ceremony, Trump said "the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before".

Xi instead referenced a political theory about the risks of war when a rising power rivals a ruling one, inspired by an ancient Greek historian.

"Can China and the United States transcend the so-called 'Thucydides Trap' and forge a new paradigm for major-power relations?" Xi asked.

At a state banquet in the evening, the Chinese leader insisted it was possible.

"Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can totally go hand in hand... and advance the wellbeing of the whole world," Xi said, in reference to Trump's MAGA movement.

'Blunt language'

But there are longstanding hurdles in the relationship to overcome, with Taiwan looming large.

The United States recognises only Beijing but under U.S. law is required to provide weapons to the self-ruled democracy for its defence.

China has sworn to take the island and has not ruled out using force, ramping up military pressure in recent years.

Following Xi's Thursday comments, Taipei called China the "sole risk" to regional peace, and insisted "the U.S. side has repeatedly reaffirmed its clear and firm support".

Trump had said Monday he would speak to Xi about U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, a departure from Washington's previous insistence that it will not consult Beijing on the matter.

The White House said the initial talks on Thursday had been "good", though it did not mention Taiwan in the readout.

Adam Ni, editor of newsletter China Neican, told AFP that while Xi's "blunt language" was not uncommon in party state media, it was unusual coming from the leader himself.

China has been "signalling a desire for U.S. compromise on Taiwan", the National University of Singapore's Chong Ja Ian told AFP.

Xi's demand could suggest "they see some opportunity to convince Trump", he said.

Trump did not comment to reporters on Taiwan on Thursday, but U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC the president would say more "in the coming days".

Iran overshadows

In its brief readout, the White House said the leaders talked about the Iran war, an issue which analysts have said could weaken Trump's position, having already forced him to postpone this trip.

The two sides "agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy", the White House said.

According to the Americans, Xi also said China was opposed to the militarisation of the vital waterway, or any attempt to charge for its use.

The Chinese foreign ministry earlier said the Middle East had been discussed but did not give further details.

The two men also discussed economic cooperation, with Trump hoping for business deals on agriculture, aircraft and other sectors.

Elite businessmen in his delegation, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Tesla's Elon Musk, were at the welcome ceremony and joined for a portion of the Trump-Xi talks, the White House said.

At the state banquet, before tucking into a menu including lobster and Beijing roast duck, Trump said the talks had been "extremely positive", describing the evening ahead as "another cherished opportunity to discuss among friends".