UK health minister resigns in new blow to PM Starmer

UK health minister resigns in new blow to PM Starmer

LONDON
UK health minister resigns in new blow to PM Starmer

) Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (2nd R) and Health Secretary Wes Streeting (R) talk with lead pharmacist Mahendranathan Mayoorigah (2nd L) and pharmacy manager Abdul Abid (L) during a visit to the Nelson Medical Practice health centre in Wimbledon, southwest London on January 26, 2026.(AFP)

Wes Streeting announced Thursday that he has resigned as Britain's health minister, paving the way for a potential leadership challenge against embattled Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In his resignation letter to the prime minister, which Streeting posted on X, he said he had "lost confidence" in Starmer's leadership and "it is now clear that you will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election".

UK,

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