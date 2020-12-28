Writer of Turkish national anthem commemorated

ISTANBUL

It has been 84 years since the passing of Mehmet Akif Ersoy, a Turkish poet, author, academic, member of parliament, and the writer of the Turkish National Anthem, in 1936, leaving behind an immortal piece sung by generations of citizens of modern Turkey.

Akif is mostly regarded in Turkey as the “National Poet,” since he was the writer of the lyrics of the Turkish national anthem, the march of independence, which was adopted in 1921 by the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

Following a special request from the education minister, the poet penned the anthem that immortalized Turkey’s battle for survival, crowning the country’s national liberation.

A number of ceremonies will be held across the country, mostly online due to the pandemic conditions, to pay tribute to Ersoy.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also issued a message on the occasion of the anniversary of Ersoy’s death.

Erdoğan stated that the works of Ersoy, depicting unity, solidarity, independence and passion for the homeland continue to be among the important sources which maintain the national memory.