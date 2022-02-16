World’s tallest man offers tallest woman to team up

  February 16 2022

MARDİN
The world’s tallest man, a Turk from the southeastern province of Mardin, has made an offer to the world’s tallest woman, another Turk from the Black Sea province of Karabük, to team up and attend organizations across the globe together for promoting Turkey.

“I hope that we can achieve good things for Turkey together,” 40-year-old Sultan Kösen told the Demirören News Agency regarding a unison with 25-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi.

Kösen, who lives in the rural Dede neighborhood of Mardin, is named “the world’s tallest man” for the last 13 years with a height of 2 meters and 51 centimeters. Gelgi entered the Guinness World Records in 2021 as the world’s tallest woman with a height of 2 meters and 15 centimeters.

“I had dreams like everyone else. I wanted people to see me and then be called ‘the world’s tallest man.’ I achieved all,” Kösen said.

Due to the title he gained from the Guinness, Kösen said he has traveled some 127 countries across the world, attending events to promote Turkey.
Now, it is time to “join forces.”

“We can join events to promote the country together with Rumeysa,” Kösen added.

Congratulating Gelgi for entering the Guinness World Records Book, Kösen insisted that the duo “should work together” for Turkey.

“I wish Rumeysa hears my call and that we can go further to work together. I wish we will have the chance to represent our country in near future projects,” he added.

