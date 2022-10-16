World offers condolences to Türkiye

ANKARA

Countries across the world offered their condolences to Türkiye for the mine blast, with Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis being among political leaders to react to the disaster saying he was “saddened,” despite the high tensions with Türkiye.

Mitsotakis offered rescue assistance even though relations between the two neighbors have recently been particularly tense.

“Please accept our deepest condolences regarding the tragic consequences of the accident,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Putin conveyed his sadness and support to the families and relatives of the injured, wishing for a speedy recovery.

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev also conveyed his condolences with Pakistan’s Premier Shehbaz Sharif saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families and the Turkish people.”

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid also sent condolences.

“Israel stands with Türkiye in the aftermath of the horrible tragedy,” Lapid said on Twitter, sharing emojis of Turkish and Israeli flags.

Condolences poured in from the foreign ministries of Pakistan, Oman, Jordan, Serbia, Bulgaria, Egypt, Afghanistan, Iraq, and UAE as well.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he “learned with deep sadness” the news that a mining explosion. “I offer my condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Zelensky said on Twitter in Turkish.

Sympathies were also expressed by the embassies of Ukraine, Italy, the U.K., the U.S., China, Greece, and France in Ankara.

European Council President Charles Michel expressed sadness over the incident on Twitter. “Saddened by the tragic loss of life in the #Bartin coal mine in Türkiye,” Michel wrote.

“My sympathies go out to the families who have lost loved ones, and to the entire community as they come together in this moment of grief. Every best wish to the survivors and rescue workers,” he added.

Marija Pejcinovic Buric, the secretary-general of the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, said on Twitter, she was “deeply saddened” by the mine explosion in Türkiye, and offered “sincere condolences to the people and to the leadership of Türkiye.”

In his condolence note, Oliver Varhelyi, the European commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement, said “We stand ready to help Türkiye.”