World leaders attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

World leaders attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

ANKARA
World leaders attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Heads of state and government, dozens of foreign ministers, academics and think tanks from across the world will be in Antalya to attend the annual diplomacy forum, which will focus on the role of diplomacy in the age of conflicts.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will meet for the third time on March 1-3 in the Mediterranean coastal city under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and on the initiative of the Foreign Ministry.

The theme of this year’s forum is “Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil,” which obviously refers to the ongoing wars in Europe between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas.

The forum is expected to be inaugurated by President Erdoğan on March 1. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will also address the opening ceremony of the forum.

Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Djibuti, Guinea Bissau, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kosovo, Turkish Cyprus, Madagascar, the Central African Republic and Somalia will be presented at the level of president at the forum.

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban will be among the attendees, along with the prime ministers of Burundi, Moldov and the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (IKRG). Foreign ministers from more than 40 countries will join the ADF. They include Azerbaijan, Albania, the UAE, Armenia, Palestine, Switzerland, Kuwait, Uganda and Sudan, etc.

The forum will observe participation from some regional and international organizations, including the Arab League, OSCE, Council of Europe, Black Sea Economic Cooperation, and the Organization of Turkic States.

Special focus on Gaza tragedy

During the three-day forum, 52 panels will be held on various global and regional issues. A special panel will be devoted to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East as a result of Israel’s indiscriminate, unproportioned offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza.

The foreign ministers of the Contact Group, which was established by prominent regional countries at the joint summit of the Arab League and the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, will discuss their efforts to bring about an end to the ongoing tragedy in Gaza.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyadh Maliki, Egyptian Foreign Minister Semih Shukry, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan are expected to attend the panel.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye receives F-16 draft offer from US in $23 bln deal

Türkiye receives F-16 draft offer from US in $23 bln deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye receives F-16 draft offer from US in $23 bln deal

    Türkiye receives F-16 draft offer from US in $23 bln deal

  2. World leaders attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

    World leaders attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

  3. Erdoğan renews call for diplomatic solutions to end Ukraine war

    Erdoğan renews call for diplomatic solutions to end Ukraine war

  4. Şimşek meets with Yellen

    Şimşek meets with Yellen

  5. Turkish economy grew 4.5 percent last year

    Turkish economy grew 4.5 percent last year
Recommended
Türkiye receives F-16 draft offer from US in $23 bln deal

Türkiye receives F-16 draft offer from US in $23 bln deal
Erdoğan renews call for diplomatic solutions to end Ukraine war

Erdoğan renews call for diplomatic solutions to end Ukraine war
Dense fog engulfs Istanbul, disrupts traffic

Dense fog engulfs Istanbul, disrupts traffic
Historic Sancak Pavilion reopens as art venue

Historic Sancak Pavilion reopens as art venue
Turkish prodigies dominate international music, dance competitions

Turkish prodigies dominate international music, dance competitions
Fruit trees bloom early in false spring

Fruit trees bloom early in 'false spring
WORLD Canada to airdrop aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible

Canada to airdrop aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible

Canada is working to airdrop humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible, a cabinet minister said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Şimşek meets with Yellen

Şimşek meets with Yellen

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors’ summit in Brazil.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿