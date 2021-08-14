World extends condolences over deadly floods in Turkey

  • August 14 2021 09:12:00

World extends condolences over deadly floods in Turkey

BISHKEK/AMMAN/ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
World extends condolences over deadly floods in Turkey

Turkey on Aug. 13 received condolence messages from around the world because of deadly floods in the Black Sea region that have claimed dozens of lives. 

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov extended his condolences to his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for the natural disaster, according to the Presidential Press Center.

Noting that the people of Kyrgyzstan share the sorrow of the relatives of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to everyone affected by the disaster, Japarov said: "I pray to God that brotherly Turkey will get through this difficult situation as soon as possible."

Daifallah al-Fayez, spokesman for the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, extended condolences to the Turkish people and government for the loss of life caused by the flood and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

In a written message, al-Fayez underlined that Jordan stands in solidarity with Turkey in the midst of the painful disaster.

Conveying its condolences, the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States said on Twitter: "We convey our condolences to Turkish Government & brotherly people of Turkey, wish a speedy recovery to those affected by the disaster."

The council is an international organization of several Turkic countries, including Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

 

WORLD Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers

Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul taxi scams under scrutiny

    Istanbul taxi scams under scrutiny

  2. Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 31

    Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 31

  3. 500-year-old Ottoman bridge in Bulgaria restored

    500-year-old Ottoman bridge in Bulgaria restored

  4. Ankara's presence at Kabul airport a peace mission: Envoy

    Ankara's presence at Kabul airport a peace mission: Envoy

  5. Turkey to swiftly reconstruct disaster-hit regions: Erdoğan

    Turkey to swiftly reconstruct disaster-hit regions: Erdoğan
Recommended
US envoy to Libya visits Turkey for talks on upcoming elections

US envoy to Libya visits Turkey for talks on upcoming elections
Ankaras presence at Kabul airport a peace mission: Envoy

Ankara's presence at Kabul airport a peace mission: Envoy
Turkey distributes meat to over 85,000 families in South Africa, Lesotho

Turkey distributes meat to over 85,000 families in South Africa, Lesotho

Erdoğan holds phone calls with Afghan, Iranian, Togolese leaders

Erdoğan holds phone calls with Afghan, Iranian, Togolese leaders
Erdoğan mulls possibility of meeting with Taliban leader in future

Erdoğan mulls possibility of meeting with Taliban leader in future
Turkey summons Swiss diplomat to protest YPG office in Geneva

Turkey summons Swiss diplomat to protest YPG office in Geneva
WORLD Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers

Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers

The Canadian government announced on Aug. 13 it will require all federal workers and most commercial rail, air and ship passengers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, amid a surge in virus cases due to the Delta variant.

ECONOMY Fitch confirms Turkeys credit rating at BB-, outlook stable

Fitch confirms Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-', outlook stable

Fitch Ratings affirmed Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-' on Aug. 13 with a stable outlook. 

SPORTS Beşiktaş beats Çaykur Rizespor to kick off Süper Lig with victory

Beşiktaş beats Çaykur Rizespor to kick off Süper Lig with victory

Defending champions Beşiktaş started the 2021-2022 Turkish Süper Lig season on Aug. 13 with a 3-0 win over Çaykur Rizespor.