World Bank, IMF spring meetings get underway

World Bank, IMF spring meetings get underway

WASHINGTON
World Bank, IMF spring meetings get underway

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s spring meetings have got underway with an ambitious reform and fundraising agenda likely to be overshadowed by concerns over high inflation, rising geopolitical tension and financial stability.       

The fund expects global growth to fall below three percent this year, and to remain at close to three percent for the next half a decade - its lowest medium-term prediction since the 1990s.    

Close to 90 percent of the world’s advanced economies will experience slowing growth this year, while Asia’s emerging markets are expected to see a substantial rise in economic output - with India and China predicted to account for half of all growth, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said last week. 

This year’s spring meeting will be held against the backdrop of high inflation and ongoing concerns about the health of the banking sector following the dramatic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.                 

The spring meeting also provides an opportunity to make progress on an ambitious U.S.-backed agenda to reform the World Bank so it is better-prepared to tackle long-term issues like climate change.    

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told AFP in an interview that she expects member states will agree to update the World Bank’s mission statement to include “building resilience against climate change, pandemics, and conflict and fragility,” to its core goals.     

Yellen said she also expects an agreement to “significantly” stretch the World Bank’s financial capacity, which “could result in an additional $50 billion in extra lending capacity over the next decade.”    

The changes will likely fall to the bank’s next president to implement, with current World Bank president David Malpass due to step down early from a tenure marked by concerns over his position on climate change.    

Malpass is widely expected to be replaced by US-backed former Mastercard chief executive officer Ajay Banga, who was the only person nominated for the position.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE CHP leader vows to ‘establish peace’ in Mid East if elected

CHP leader vows to ‘establish peace’ in Mid East if elected
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leader vows to ‘establish peace’ in Mid East if elected

    CHP leader vows to ‘establish peace’ in Mid East if elected

  2. Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian ministers to meet early May: Çavuşoğlu

    Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian ministers to meet early May: Çavuşoğlu

  3. Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers

    Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers

  4. Germany to switch off last remaining nuclear plants

    Germany to switch off last remaining nuclear plants

  5. Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 5

    Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 5
Recommended
Home-based workers in US become younger

Home-based workers in US become younger
Jobless rate rises to 10 percent, says TÜİK

Jobless rate rises to 10 percent, says TÜİK
Türkiye’s current account deficit at $8.8 billion

Türkiye’s current account deficit at $8.8 billion
Automotive exports leap to record $3.3 billion

Automotive exports leap to record $3.3 billion
Communications sector revenues up 41 percent

Communications sector revenues up 41 percent
Unemployment declines in US, but no political pay off for Biden

Unemployment declines in US, but no political pay off for Biden
WORLD Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers

Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers

A major leak of classified U.S. documents that’s shaken Washington and exposed new details of its intelligence gathering may have started in a chatroom on a social media platform popular with gamers.
ECONOMY Jobless rate rises to 10 percent, says TÜİK

Jobless rate rises to 10 percent, says TÜİK

Türkiye’s unemployment rate inched up from 9.8 percent in January to 10 percent in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

SPORTS Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

It’s been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.