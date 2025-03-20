World Bank extends additional funding for Türkiye’s quake recovery efforts

ANKARA

The World Bank has announced an additional 200 million euros ($207.5 million) in funding to support the reconstruction and repair of buildings in rural areas devastated by the deadly earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye two years ago.

The twin earthquakes, registering magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5, struck 11 provinces on Feb. 6, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 53,725 people and marking one of the most catastrophic disasters in the nation’s history.

In an effort to support the country's rebuilding efforts following the disaster, the investment aims to construct 2,800 earthquake-resistant homes, providing shelter for approximately 9,000 people in the affected region.

According to the bank’s statement, this additional funding is complemented by an equal contribution from the French Development Agency, bringing the total amount to around 400 million euros.

The additional financing supports the ongoing $1 billion Türkiye Earthquake Recovery and Reconstruction Project, designed to restore health care services, rebuild damaged or destroyed municipal infrastructure and repair or reconstruct rural homes impacted by the disaster.

With this new financing, the project will expand in scale, more than doubling the number of people benefiting from permanent housing — from 7,000 to around 16,000. Additionally, the initiative will be extended to cover seven more provinces affected by the quakes.

World Bank Country Director for Türkiye Humberto Lopez reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to supporting the nation, stating, "Helping rebuild homes and local economies of the affected communities is our top priority.”