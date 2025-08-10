World Bank approves $650 million Istanbul disaster resilience project

World Bank approves $650 million Istanbul disaster resilience project

ISTANBUL
World Bank approves $650 million Istanbul disaster resilience project

The World Bank has approved a $650 million loan to support the Istanbul Resilience Project, a critical investment to strengthen the city’s emergency preparedness and response capacities for disasters and climate risks.

The project will help ensure that key public services can function during and after disasters, protect communities, and preserve economic continuity in the event of a major emergency, the international lender said in a statement.

With Istanbul generating nearly one-third of Türkiye’s gross domestic product (GDP) and home to over 15 million people, the city’s vulnerability to earthquakes and climate shocks poses risks not only to its population but also to the national economy, it noted.

The Istanbul Resilience Project focuses on four key areas.

The project will finance the construction of critical emergency response infrastructure, including 250 paramedic stations, two search and rescue centers, and 19 fire stations and wildfire detection towers.

Approximately 50 critical public buildings, including schools, dormitories, elderly care facilities and community centers, will be constructed to high seismic and climate resilience standards. These buildings will serve as safe shelters during disasters and incorporate green infrastructure such as on-site solar power generation, rainwater harvesting, and energy-efficient systems that would serve as self-sufficiency features.

The project will support Istanbul’s provincial authorities and the Istanbul Project Coordination Unit (IPCU) with technical studies, institutional capacity building, and planning for longer-term investment needs.

A dedicated component will enable rapid reallocation of project funds in the event of a future emergency to support urgent recovery and reconstruction needs.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia deal with Pashinyan

Erdoğan discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia deal with Pashinyan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia deal with Pashinyan

    Erdoğan discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia deal with Pashinyan

  2. Prominent journalist Altaylı faces another investigation

    Prominent journalist Altaylı faces another investigation

  3. MHP leader urges swift conclusion to municipal probes

    MHP leader urges swift conclusion to municipal probes

  4. Erdoğan receives Senegal's Sonko in Istanbul

    Erdoğan receives Senegal's Sonko in Istanbul

  5. Türkiye’s top resort towns face severe traffic gridlock amid peak season

    Türkiye’s top resort towns face severe traffic gridlock amid peak season
Recommended
Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges
Auto exports climb 9 pct in first 7 months of 2025

Auto exports climb 9 pct in first 7 months of 2025
HAVELSAN Integrates AI into combat system to enhance naval efficiency

HAVELSAN Integrates AI into combat system to enhance naval efficiency
Industrial production surges 8.3 pct in June

Industrial production surges 8.3 pct in June
Construction cost index rises 23.5 pct in June

Construction cost index rises 23.5 pct in June
Swiss open to new US defense orders to tackle tariffs

Swiss open to new US defense orders to tackle tariffs
Global maritime fleet reaches $1.37 trillion value in 2024

Global maritime fleet reaches $1.37 trillion value in 2024
WORLD Japan urges evacuations after rains leave several missing

Japan urges evacuations after rains leave several missing

Japanese authorities on Monday urged millions to evacuate their homes after heavy rains unleashed floods and landslides in the country's southwest, leaving several residents missing.

ECONOMY Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

The tourism sector in Türkiye's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya has adjusted its 2025 target to 17 million visitors, down from an initial 18 million, as global inflation and ongoing conflicts in the region's north and south take a toll, industry leaders have said.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿