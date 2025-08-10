World Bank approves $650 million Istanbul disaster resilience project

ISTANBUL

The World Bank has approved a $650 million loan to support the Istanbul Resilience Project, a critical investment to strengthen the city’s emergency preparedness and response capacities for disasters and climate risks.

The project will help ensure that key public services can function during and after disasters, protect communities, and preserve economic continuity in the event of a major emergency, the international lender said in a statement.

With Istanbul generating nearly one-third of Türkiye’s gross domestic product (GDP) and home to over 15 million people, the city’s vulnerability to earthquakes and climate shocks poses risks not only to its population but also to the national economy, it noted.

The Istanbul Resilience Project focuses on four key areas.

The project will finance the construction of critical emergency response infrastructure, including 250 paramedic stations, two search and rescue centers, and 19 fire stations and wildfire detection towers.

Approximately 50 critical public buildings, including schools, dormitories, elderly care facilities and community centers, will be constructed to high seismic and climate resilience standards. These buildings will serve as safe shelters during disasters and incorporate green infrastructure such as on-site solar power generation, rainwater harvesting, and energy-efficient systems that would serve as self-sufficiency features.

The project will support Istanbul’s provincial authorities and the Istanbul Project Coordination Unit (IPCU) with technical studies, institutional capacity building, and planning for longer-term investment needs.

A dedicated component will enable rapid reallocation of project funds in the event of a future emergency to support urgent recovery and reconstruction needs.