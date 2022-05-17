Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off

  • May 17 2022 07:00:00

Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off

ISTANBUL
Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off

The area of Atatürk Airport, which has been replaced by the new Istanbul Airport, will be turned into one of the largest parks in the world, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has said.

Saplings will be planted in the area soon, Kurum said in a message on his social media accounts.

“The largest of the Nation’s Gardens in Turkey, which will be built on Istanbul Atatürk Airport, has been counting days to meet with the first batch of saplings,” he said, adding that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the opening ceremony.

The new national park will be one of the greenest places in the world with 132,500 trees on an area of more than 5 million square meters, the minister noted.

“The Nation’s Garden will help us in our fight against the effects of the climate change, and it will be Istanbul’s major post-disaster gathering area,” Kurum said.

Atatürk Airport, which was opened as an airfield 110 years ago, was closed to commercial passenger flights on April 6, 2019, when all flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport. Since then, the airport has been open only for maintenance, general aviation, air taxis, business flights and state and diplomatic aircraft.

areas, Transformation,

WORLD Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ferry services between Turkey and Greek islands gaining momentum

    Ferry services between Turkey and Greek islands gaining momentum

  2. AI initiatives in Turkey decupled in 5 years: Expert

    AI initiatives in Turkey decupled in 5 years: Expert

  3. Sweden to send delegation to overcome Turkey’s objections to NATO bid

    Sweden to send delegation to overcome Turkey’s objections to NATO bid

  4. ‘Genocide theories bring fighting in region’: Russian official

    ‘Genocide theories bring fighting in region’: Russian official

  5. Police seize Hebrew bible worth $2.5 million in Turkey’s west

    Police seize Hebrew bible worth $2.5 million in Turkey’s west
Recommended
Turkey objects as Sweden, Finland seek NATO membership

Turkey objects as Sweden, Finland seek NATO membership
Turkey welcomes elections in Lebanon

Turkey welcomes elections in Lebanon
Suggestion of childbearing license stirs controversy

Suggestion of childbearing license stirs controversy
Ministry prepares Turkish Youth Atlas

Ministry prepares Turkish Youth Atlas
Turkey reports 1,254 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths

Turkey reports 1,254 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths
Sweden to send delegation to overcome Turkey’s objections to NATO bid

Sweden to send delegation to overcome Turkey’s objections to NATO bid
WORLD Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave the strongest hint yet Monday that he would like to pay less for Twitter than his $44 billion offer made last month.

ECONOMY Turkey’s tourism sector to grow twice rate of national economy

Turkey’s tourism sector to grow twice rate of national economy

Turkey’s travel and tourism’s GDP is forecasted to grow at an average rate of 5.5 percent annually between over the next decade, more than twice the 2.5 percent growth rate of country’s overall economy, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) latest Economic Impact Report (EIR).
SPORTS Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Runners from all over the world assembled in the Mediterranean province of Antalya for the much-awaited Corendon Airlines Tahtalı Run to Sky competition held between May 13 and 15.