Working couple becomes ‘weekend caravanners’

  • May 16 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
A Turkish couple who has been “weekend caravan enthusiasts” since 2019 has turned a myth about caravans that the trailers are not suitable for full-time employees upside-down.

“We are caravanning from 5:30 p.m. on Fridays to 9 a.m. on Mondays,” the couple, Selcan and Murat Ekinci, told the daily Milliyet on May 15.

People knew them a year before caravans became famous worldwide due to the pandemic in 2020, from their social media account “Gezen Yaka,” where they post their voyages.

At the beginning of 2019, they bought a caravan and renovated it for over five months.

Murat is a mechanical engineer and Selcan is a digital marketing expert, working 9 to 5 during weekdays.

“We need our jobs to live on and travel,” the husband said. “Until now, we have traveled 50,000 kilometers around the country with our caravan.”

When asked why they prefer to be in the caravan on the weekends, they said, “Living in a caravan costs less.”

The demand for caravans skyrocketed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the couple has advised all those dreaming to have one. “Please review your lifestyles before you buy a caravan as one does not have the same space in a caravan as one has at home,” the husband said. “A caravan is only 8 square meters. This area is less than any room in one’s house. Consider if you can live in such a small world or not before you get one.”

