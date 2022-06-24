Workers strike at world’s largest copper producer

  • June 24 2022 07:00:00

Workers strike at world’s largest copper producer

SANTIAGO
Workers strike at world’s largest copper producer

Workers at Chile’s state mining company Codelco, the largest producer of copper in the world, went on an “indefinite” strike on Wednesday, unions said, protesting the closure of a foundry in one of the country’s most polluted regions.

Codelco announced last week that it would close the Ventanas foundry in the towns of Quintero and Puchuncavi.

The Copper Workers Federation (FTC) released a statement saying there was “full support for this paralyzation [of work] in solidarity with the workers at the Ventanas division” from Codelco’s other divisions.

FTC president Amador Pantoja told a local television station the strike will cost Codelco, which produces around 8 percent of the world’s copper amounting to 10-15 percent of Chile’s GDP, $20 million a day.

However, Finance Minister Mario Marcel contested that figure.

“For those figures to be correct, all Codelco operations would have to be paralyzed abruptly without this production being recovered in the future and none of those things are happening right now,” said Marcel.

“There is no paralyzation of operations, there’s a disruption of access by groups of workers.”

The FTC represents around 14,000 Codelco workers and another 40,000 external contractors, according to Pantoja.

Unions described the closure of the Ventanas foundry, located around 140 kilometers west of the capital Santiago, as “arbitrary,” and are demanding the government invests $54 million to bring the plant up to the highest environmental standards.

The entrance to Ventanas was blocked by burning roadblocks and dozens of workers waving Chilean flags on June 22.

“No to closure, yes to investment,” read one banner.

Spokeswoman Camila Vallejo said the government “remains open to dialogue” but that it was focused on “a more sustainable model of development.”

Economy,

TURKEY Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. Justice minister criticizes court ruling in high-profile femicide case

    Justice minister criticizes court ruling in high-profile femicide case

  2. Famous actor de Niro to visit Istanbul for restaurant check

    Famous actor de Niro to visit Istanbul for restaurant check

  3. General consensus achieved in Ukrainian grain export issue: Defense minister

    General consensus achieved in Ukrainian grain export issue: Defense minister

  4. Arsonist behind Marmaris wildfires arrested

    Arsonist behind Marmaris wildfires arrested

  5. Niece of FETÖ leader nabbed fleeing to Greece

    Niece of FETÖ leader nabbed fleeing to Greece
Recommended
US Fed chair admits recession a ‘possibility’

US Fed chair admits recession a ‘possibility’
Business world eyes $10 billion exports to Saudi Arabia

Business world eyes $10 billion exports to Saudi Arabia
Germany raises gas alert level after Russia dwindles supply

Germany raises gas alert level after Russia dwindles supply
UK hit by second rail strike

UK hit by second rail strike
Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable
South Korea hits dozens with travel bans amid crypto probe

South Korea hits dozens with travel bans amid crypto probe
WORLD Rescuers scramble to reach Afghan quake survivors as foreign aid arrives

Rescuers scramble to reach Afghan quake survivors as foreign aid arrives

Desperate rescuers battled against the clock and heavy rain on June 24 to reach cut-off areas in eastern Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake killed at least 1,000 people and left thousands more homeless.
ECONOMY Germany raises gas alert level after Russia dwindles supply

Germany raises gas alert level after Russia dwindles supply

Germany said yesterday it would raise the alert level under its emergency gas plan to secure supply following the recent reduction of pipeline supplies from Russia.
SPORTS 2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

Türkiye is hopeful to achieve successes in two major basketball tournaments and sees 2022 as a basketball year, the country’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said.