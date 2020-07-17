Workers blame management for deadly blast at fireworks factory

  • July 17 2020 12:14:00

Workers blame management for deadly blast at fireworks factory

Mesut Hasan Benli – ANKARA
Workers blame management for deadly blast at fireworks factory

Workers testifying for the ongoing investigation over a fireworks factory blast in northwestern Turkey accused the management of not taking necessary precautions.

A series of large explosions shook a fireworks factory in northwestern Sakarya province’s Hendek district on July 3, killing seven people and injuring 126.

After the deadly blast, Turkish prosecutors launched an investigation into the accident.

Many of the factory’s workers testifying for the investigation put the blame on the factory’s management, saying the administration knew of the upcoming supervisions beforehand and prepared the factory accordingly.

“Women workers in the manufacturing plant were being pressured to produce more goods. Most of the time, women were not allowed to take breaks. If women workers did not work, they were being threatened with layoff,” said Ali S., who works at the factory’s fireworks department.

Ali S. also said that the management would know about the supervisions state institutions would carry out for a week ago and would inform the workers of the situation.

“Everywhere would be cleaned and prepared for supervision days,” Ali said, adding that plants, where chemicals are being produced, would be closed and the delegation coming for the supervision would not enter these places.

Another worker, Recep G., who worked at the factory for four years, said that the management would tell the delegation that the chemical plants were not being used for production and is closed.

“All production there would stop and the personnel working there would be shifted to plants were supervision would take place,” Recep said.

The factory’s occupational safety specialists said that the employers did not worry about safety and only cared about production.

“Even though I expressed the deficiencies to employers, they did not pay regard to it,” said Çiğdem S., a former safety specialist who worked at the factory for one year.

Meanwhile, Faruk E., another safety specialist, said that the workers were carrying explosives with them more than they should have.

“[The workers] were telling me that if they were not to reach the targeted amount, then employer Ali Rıza Ergenç Coşkun was reprimanding them,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

    Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

  2. Turkey’s defense minister says Armenia will be ‘brought to account’ for attack on Azerbaijan

    Turkey’s defense minister says Armenia will be ‘brought to account’ for attack on Azerbaijan

  3. Lives Lost: A doctor dubbed Turkey's medical 'Robin Hood'

    Lives Lost: A doctor dubbed Turkey's medical 'Robin Hood'

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Court orders CHP leader to pay Erdoğan compensation over ‘offshore’ claims 

    Court orders CHP leader to pay Erdoğan compensation over ‘offshore’ claims 
Recommended
Lives Lost: A doctor dubbed Turkeys medical Robin Hood

Lives Lost: A doctor dubbed Turkey's medical 'Robin Hood'
Police detain 75 for selling drugs in Istanbul

Police detain 75 for selling drugs in Istanbul
Tender allowing wild mountain goat hunting canceled after reactions

Tender allowing wild mountain goat hunting canceled after reactions
Deaths from drugs decline in Turkey: Report

Deaths from drugs decline in Turkey: Report
Historic Roman-era bridge painted with graffiti once again

Historic Roman-era bridge painted with graffiti once again
Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach

Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach
WORLD US says Europe not doing enough to stop Libya fighting

US says Europe not doing enough to stop Libya fighting

European nations are not doing enough to check Russian and allied activities in Libya, the US's senior diplomat for the Middle East said on July 16. 
ECONOMY Number of newly founded firms jumps in June

Number of newly founded firms jumps in June

Turkey saw 9,719 newly established companies in June, up 109.34% on a yearly basis.
SPORTS Race to stay in Süper Lig intensifies

Race to stay in Süper Lig intensifies

The relegation battle in Turkish football has intensified in recent weeks as seven teams fight to stay in the Turkish Süper Lig.