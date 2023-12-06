Women's rights group laments gender disparities in local politics

ISTANBUL

In an appeal for increased gender equality in local politics, Turkish Women Mayors Platform head Nurgül Uçar Aktuğ has expressed concerns over the strikingly low number of elected female local administrators.

Despite Turkish women gaining the right to suffrage in 1930 – preceding many European countries – only 150 women have been elected as mayors in the 93 years since, compared to around 32,000 men.

Uçar Aktuğ lamented the apparent disregard for female representation, asserting that women in Türkiye feel their presence in local politics is undermined.

"In the century-old story, women exist but [feel] as if they did not... We do not want 'as if' anymore. We exist now, we are half of the country," she told daily Milliyet on the occasion of Women's Rights Day on Dec. 5.

She raised concerns that political party leaders deliberately position female candidates in places where their chances of election are slim. Such practices perpetuate the gender gap in local politics, leaving many women feeling marginalized and unheard, she said.

Turkish women first exercised their political rights in the 1930 municipal elections, marking a historic moment when Sadiye Hanım (Ms. Sadiye) became the country's inaugural female mayor in Kılıçkaya town of northeastern Artvin's Yusufeli district.

Subsequent years saw the granting of the right for women to become mukhtar (local head) and participate in village council elections. Gül Esin Hanım made history in 1933 as Türkiye's first female mukhtar, securing the election in the Demirdere village of western Aydın's Çine district.

The multi-party political landscape witnessed another breakthrough in 1950 when Müfide İlhan became Türkiye's first female provincial mayor, elected to southern Mersin city's municipal council.

The backdrop of these developments lies in the broader context of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s modernization efforts following the founding of the republic in 1923. Notable reforms included the banning of polygamy and equalization of divorce and inheritance rights.

As the local elections slated for next March draw near, parties are in the process of determining their candidates. Candidate applications are pouring in across Türkiye, prompting discussions about the need for greater female representation in local governments.