Women villagers celebrate decision to terminate thermal power plant plans

  • September 25 2020 07:00:00

KIRKLARELİ
The women of two villages in the northwestern province of Kırklareli have welcomed and celebrated the Environment and Urbanization Ministry’s decision to cancel plans to construct a thermal power plant which they had protested for two years.

“We led a struggle for two years. We are very happy. If it were built, nature would have received a lot of damage and many would have lost their health,” Mustafa Paydak, the muhtar (local head) of Yenimahalle, told daily Milliyet.

“We saved nature. Of course, we need energy. But there are alternatives like solar and wind panels,” added Adem Alsak, the muhtar of the other village, Dokuzhöyük.

Both muhtars stressed the importance of agriculture. “The thermal power plant would have finished agriculture here,” one said.

Greenpeace officials, who stood by the locals from the start, also welcomed the decision.

According to an environmental impact assessment report obtained by Greenpeace, the thermal power plant would have consumed 120 tons of water an hour and release 3 million tons of carbon dioxide if constructed.

