Woman wins 55 medals after 1 year in coma

After spending a year in a coma from a brain tumor and being told she may never walk again, a woman has defied the odds, earning 55 medals and trophies in just six years.

Belgin Büyükşahin, now 48, was diagnosed with a brain tumor that required multiple surgeries, including two major operations during the year she spent in a coma.

But when she woke up on April 6, 2018, her fight for life truly began. Despite the challenges, her love for sports and unyielding determination helped her rediscover the world.

"I had to learn everything again — from eating to walking and running," she said. "Doctors called my recovery a miracle because they thought I would spend my life hooked to machines."

Thanks to her solid sports background and strong body, she managed to get back on her feet, with the support of her family and physical therapy.

"I now live with a chip implanted in the left side of my brain, and I am incredibly grateful to be standing and healthy again."

Her transformation has been nothing short of extraordinary. At one point, she weighed nearly 100 kilograms, but through steady commitment, she lost 43 kilograms, getting down to 57 kilograms. “Sport was the greatest thing that kept me alive,” she said.

Büyükşahin’s achievements in the sports world began shortly after her recovery. Despite her weight and the skepticism of others, she took on her first half marathon and secured an impressive eighth place. It wasn't long before she was consistently finishing in the top ranks, including fifth place in the 2019 Istanbul Half Marathon. By 2020, her dedication paid off with a gold medal in the 1,500 meters at the Balkan Championships in Serbia.

Her remarkable performance has paved the way for even greater achievements, as she now sets her sights on the Balkan Masters Athletics Championships in Croatia this year and the World Masters Athletics Championships in South Korea next year, with aspirations of becoming a world champion.

