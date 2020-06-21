Woman reveals name of attacker with her own blood after getting shot

ISTANBUL

A Turkish woman who was shot and left to die by her abusive husband wrote his name on the floor for her parents to see with her own blood.

Ragıp Canan shot his wife, Nurtaç Canan, when she wanted to divorce from him due to the domestic violence that she has been subjected to and has survived over many years.

The woman had collected her belongings and was about to leave the house when she was shot five times by Ragıp Canan.

He then took her phone and credit card and ran away after shooting her.

Thinking that she would die from the gunshot wounds, Nurtaç Canan revealed her attacker with her own blood.

“Ragıp shot me. Don’t be sad. I’m now free,” she wrote on the floor where she lied heavily wounded.

She was later found in blood by her son and was immediately taken to a hospital. She survived miraculously.

“I never complained because I was scared. He harassed young girls. He cheated on me with one of his clients,” Nurtaç Canan told daily Hürriyet.

“He doesn’t give up on me because he can’t kill. But he did what he said he would do and left me disabled. He won’t leave this until he kills me,” she said, adding that he was continuing to threaten her.

“He texted my son yesterday, saying, ‘Your mom is my first and last wife.’ He won’t give up until he kills me,” she noted.

Femicides are a longstanding issue in Turkey, with hundreds of women being murdered at the hands of their husbands, boyfriends or male relatives.

At least 91 women were murdered in the country in 2020 so far, according to the We Will Stop Femicides Platform (Kadın Cinayetlerini Durduracağız Platformu).