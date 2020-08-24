Woman fights back against man in road rage scuffle

  • August 24 2020 12:50:00

Woman fights back against man in road rage scuffle

ISTANBUL
Woman fights back against man in road rage scuffle

A video footage showed a woman fighting back against a male attacker in a road rage incident in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district.

The scuffle broke out when the male driver attacked the female motorist, Fatma Zaralı, over an argument on who has the right of way.

During the argument, the male driver stepped out of his car and approached Zaralı’s vehicle, slapping her in the face.

Zaralı, who is said to be a former taekwondo practitioner, first defended herself and then launched a counterattack.

The man briefly left the scene in a rush when his car started to move as he forgot to pull the parking brake.

Zaralı chased the man, throwing punches on his back. The man tried to attack her again after stopping the car. However, Zaralı continued to fight back and stopped him by grabbing him by the nose.

The fight came to an end when a bystander intervened in the fight.

Road rage is a common occurrence in Turkey.

Earlier this month, a man was arrested for attacking a woman driver on a highway in a busy Istanbul district.

The man called out her names and damaged the vehicle of the female motorist. She was also beaten in her head and arm.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Firefighters battle to contain forest blaze in southernTurkey

    Firefighters battle to contain forest blaze in southernTurkey

  2. Turkey's maritime doctrine author has dire warning for France

    Turkey's maritime doctrine author has dire warning for France

  3. Turkey should move to an upper league in defense production: Erdoğan

    Turkey should move to an upper league in defense production: Erdoğan

  4. Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

    Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

  5. Death toll from northern Turkey flash floods rises to seven

    Death toll from northern Turkey flash floods rises to seven
Recommended
Interior Ministry urges against holding large events for Victory Day due to virus

Interior Ministry urges against holding large events for Victory Day due to virus
Mother meets policewoman who helped her give birth

Mother meets policewoman who helped her give birth
Elderlies in nursing home face cemetery in Turkey’s Ordu

Elderlies in nursing home face cemetery in Turkey’s Ordu
Indictment reveals details of eight brutal murders in Black Sea region

Indictment reveals details of eight brutal murders in Black Sea region
Rape suspect sergeant arrested after massive social media campaign

Rape suspect sergeant arrested after massive social media campaign
Turkey holds nationwide inspection as virus cases drastically surge

Turkey holds nationwide inspection as virus cases drastically surge
WORLD Iran official says sabotage caused fire at Natanz nuclear site

Iran official says sabotage caused fire at Natanz nuclear site

A fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility last month was the result of sabotage, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation told state TV channel al-Alam on Aug. 23.    
ECONOMY Turkey expects to host 15 million foreign tourists this year

Turkey expects to host 15 million foreign tourists this year

Even though tourism figures have dragged down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey will be able to retrieve some of its targeted tourist and revenue numbers, the culture and tourism minister said on Aug. 24.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe player tests positive for coronavirus

Fenerbahçe player tests positive for coronavirus

The Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe confirmed on Aug. 24 that one of its players tested positive for coronavirus.