Woman fights back against man in road rage scuffle

ISTANBUL

A video footage showed a woman fighting back against a male attacker in a road rage incident in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district.

The scuffle broke out when the male driver attacked the female motorist, Fatma Zaralı, over an argument on who has the right of way.

During the argument, the male driver stepped out of his car and approached Zaralı’s vehicle, slapping her in the face.

Zaralı, who is said to be a former taekwondo practitioner, first defended herself and then launched a counterattack.

The man briefly left the scene in a rush when his car started to move as he forgot to pull the parking brake.

Zaralı chased the man, throwing punches on his back. The man tried to attack her again after stopping the car. However, Zaralı continued to fight back and stopped him by grabbing him by the nose.

The fight came to an end when a bystander intervened in the fight.

Road rage is a common occurrence in Turkey.

Earlier this month, a man was arrested for attacking a woman driver on a highway in a busy Istanbul district.

The man called out her names and damaged the vehicle of the female motorist. She was also beaten in her head and arm.