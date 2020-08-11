Woman dies after being set on fire by man in latest femicide

  • August 11 2020 15:59:00

Woman dies after being set on fire by man in latest femicide

ORDU
Woman dies after being set on fire by man in latest femicide

Yet another woman has been murdered in Turkey when she succumbed to severe injuries after being set on fire by a man who she reportedly lived with in the Black Sea province of Ordu’s Fatsa district.  

The man, Soner Durgun, 22, poured fuel on Merve Yeşiltaş, 31, and set her alight after they reportedly had an argument on Aug. 10. The two were living together, according to local media reports.  

Durgun later set himself ablaze too and is now in critical condition in a hospital.

The two were taken to hospital after their neighbors notified the fire to the authorities.  

Yeşiltaş’s murder comes after 235 women were killed by men in Turkey this year.
Some 235 women were murdered this year so far, according to Anıt Sayaç, an online epitaph of all women murdered by men in the country.

Femicides in Turkey have become an epidemic which feminist groups say is not fought against adequately.

Women’s rights groups and feminists are demanding the Istanbul Convention, a Council of Europe treaty that obligates member states to fight violence against women, be fully implemented amid debates that Turkey could withdraw from it.
In a country where hundreds of women get killed every year, debates on whether the country should withdraw from the convention are unacceptable, the groups have said.  

Yeşiltaş’s name was a top trending topic on Twitter on Aug. 11, with tens of thousands tweeting in anger at femicides which have become a daily reality in the country.

“I’m now scared to click on the name of a woman on the [trending topic] TT list [on Twitter]…” said one prominent

Twitter user, referring to names of murdered women that often appear on Twitter’s trending topic list.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey performs nationwide inspections against outbreak

    Turkey performs nationwide inspections against outbreak

  2. Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

    Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

  3. Turkey shares map of Oruç Reis's offshore activity

    Turkey shares map of Oruç Reis's offshore activity

  4. Turkey to license new Mediterranean areas this month

    Turkey to license new Mediterranean areas this month

  5. Turkish Navy protecting Oruç Reis in East Mediterranean

    Turkish Navy protecting Oruç Reis in East Mediterranean
Recommended
Nomadic women climb mountains every day to earn a living

Nomadic women climb mountains every day to earn a living
Rate of patient contacts to contract virus spikes in Turkey

Rate of patient contacts to contract virus spikes in Turkey
32 suspects held in anti-drug operations

32 suspects held in anti-drug operations
Turkish health minister calls on public to stay alert to virus

Turkish health minister calls on public to stay alert to virus
Search efforts to find missing woman restarted in Turkey’s east

Search efforts to find missing woman restarted in Turkey’s east
District governor of resort town dismissed

District governor of resort town dismissed
WORLD Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin

Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Aug. 11 that Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a  COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, a move hailed by Moscow as evidence of its scientific prowess.   
ECONOMY Treasury sees $4.4 bln cash deficit in July

Treasury sees $4.4 bln cash deficit in July

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance this July posted a deficit of 30.8 billion Turkish liras ($4.4 billion), the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Aug. 10. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmers to make record dive to draw attention to violence against women

Turkish swimmers to make record dive to draw attention to violence against women

A Turkish national swimmer will dive to break the world record in the “longest distance underwater swimming with one breath” category to draw attention to violence against women.