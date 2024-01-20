Winners Revealed for “TRT World Citizen Awards”

ISTANBUL

The winners of “TRT World Citizen”, a project initiated by TRT in 2017 with the principle of “Inspiring Positive Change”, have been revealed.

“TRT World Citizen Awards”, which is among TRT's most significant social responsibility initiatives and was launched in 2017 with the principle of “Inspiring Positive Change”, found its recipients at the ceremony held last night. Awarded in five different categories to individuals who have made significant contributions to their societies on a global scale, the “TRT World Citizen Awards” contribute to sharing the stories of these individuals with the world and inspiring positive change. The award ceremony, hosted by General Director of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı in İstanbul, was attended by prominent figures from various fields, including Presidency's Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun, İstanbul Governor Davut Gül, TRT management, politicians, NGO leaders, as well as notable figures from the fields of culture, arts, media, and academia.

'The primary goal of TRT World Citizen is to contribute to the search for solutions to the global challenges we face'

Altun, speaking at the TRT World Citizen Awards ceremony, stated that TRT's project is a benevolent movement based on the belief that each individual is an honorable being and emphasizes the ability of every individual to create change. Altun expressed, “We aspire to make our lives an ongoing story of progress by inspiring change. One of the significant goals of the TRT World Citizen initiative, which has brought us together today, is to earnestly contribute to addressing the search for solutions to the problems we face on a global scale. The manifesto 'The world is greater than five,' summarizing our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's vision for a better world, is a manifestation of the determination we have put forth as a country in this context. In fact, with the rejection of claims like ‘there is no alternative’, the abandonment of ‘end of history’ theories, and the discussion of the ‘multipolar world’ paradigm, the idea of hope has begun to regain relevance.”

Altun, recalling President Erdoğan's statement on international platforms, “A fairer world is possible”, emphasized, “This statement is the starting point for valuing others just as we value ourselves, and it is the foundation for finding better solutions in the face of crises that arise in any direction we turn. Furthermore, it is a reflection of the ethics of unlimited responsibility for others. With initiatives like TRT World Citizen, we are intensively striving to strengthen our determination and take it to a more advanced and concrete level with all the tools and resources at our disposal. Not only through such initiatives but also on an international and regional scale, Türkiye has consistently shown, through its steps, that it is always on the side of humanity and strives for the benefit of humanity in many political and social issues. In the past few years, it has been observed that under the leadership of President Erdoğan, Türkiye has been either a pioneer in finding solutions or one of the strongest partners in many humanitarian crises and international issues.”

'We will not refrain from exposing Israel's lies'

Altun, explaining that Israel has been trying to spread its propaganda built on lies through state officials, academics, and media, stated, “But rest assured, this time they are not succeeding and will not succeed. We will never give up exposing Israel's lies and bringing the truths to the world agenda. While doing so, we believe that being right alone is not sufficient, and it is necessary to be better. With all relevant institutions and organizations, we will intensively strive for the end of the tragedy here through politics, diplomacy, humanitarian aid, as well as communication and media, acknowledging that being just is not enough.”

Altun pointed out that the deteriorating international system in the face of the oppression in Gaza today demonstrates why change has become a necessity. He remarked, “The biased and truth-opposing stance of many Western international broadcasters also stands before us as another reason for the need for change. Throughout the attacks that have lasted for over 100 days, Israel has been conducting black propaganda activities and systematic disinformation attacks through both international media organizations and social media companies. Of course, as Türkiye, we have, as always, expressed and continue to express a clear and unequivocal response to these attacks. In line with our humanitarian and conscientious responsibility, we have not remained indifferent to these attacks; we have stood by the oppressed Palestinian people, and we will continue to stand by them.”

'TRT World Citizen is a platform that rewards those who open fronts of goodness on behalf of humanity'

Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, Director General of TRT, speaking at the ceremony, stated that TRT World Citizen is a platform that rewards those who exhibit the will to replace helplessness with opportunity, discredit with reputation, and injustice with justice, opening fronts of goodness on behalf of humanity. Sobacı noted that the balance of humanity is currently in severe upheaval, with one side featuring those who demonstrate their will for fairness and justice, and the other side consisting of those who legitimize everything for their own interests. He said, “Today, this balance has been in violent turmoil for more than a hundred days. The bitter scale of the balance overflows disproportionately with the boundless, lawless, and ruthless massacres that Israel has not hesitated to carry out in the lands of Palestine and Gaza for its own interests. Since October 7, Israel has killed over 24.000 people, including more than 10.000 children, in Gaza. Nearly 2 million people have been displaced. We are talking about Palestinians who cannot even access the most basic needs such as food and health services, and who are not allowed to enter or exit their homeland.”

Sobacı, emphasizing that there is genocide happening somewhere, and when the perpetrator and the victim are clear, word games have neither value nor credibility, continued his words as follows:

“Indeed, where there is the pain of a Gazan child who says, ‘If I had died with my mother’, the lament of a mother crying, ‘My child died hungry’, and the agony of a father putting cake in his child's shroud, words lose their power. In the midst of the world's current state of distress, media plays a crucial role in the formation of a just perspective that will permeate behaviors. The true international media that remains silent when more than 110 journalists are killed in Gaza cannot fulfill this duty; rather, it is the media organizations that demonstrate the will to stand by the just. In this context, as Türkiye’s public broadcaster known for its generosity in humanitarian aid, we are diligently working with all our might in the fields of media, broadcasting, and production to expose the hypocrisy hidden behind concepts. We present events to the world with utmost transparency because we believe that witnessing also brings responsibility.”

“Türkiye has always used its power and will in favor of the oppressed, the just, and peace.”

Sobacı emphasized the need for a fair and conscientious approach to be able to think about people thousands of kilometers away and take action for them. He said, “This approach is possible with the vision presented by our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as a remedy for humanity: ‘a fairer world’. Besides this strong will demonstrated for billions of people who are ignored, overlooked, or classified, there is neither another solution nor initiative put forward. Indeed, Türkiye has always used its power, resources, technology, and will in favor of the oppressed, the just, and peace.”

Sobacı also mentioned that in the last 20 years, with significant breakthroughs in various fields, Türkiye has become a country that produces its own car, tank, UAVs, armed drones, UAV ships, helicopters, and fighter jets. He highlighted that Türkiye has also become a regional leader and a significant global player by conducting seismic research and sending astronauts to space.

'World Citizen of the Year” award was presented by Director of Communications Altun'

Presidency's Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun presented the award to Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sittah, who was honored in the “World Citizen of the Year” category. The award for Motaz Azaiza, winner in the “Communicator” category, was presented to Ece Edil Akman. In the “Youth” category, Aditi Mayer, in the “Educator” category, Nelly Cheboi, and in the “Lifetime Achievement” category, José Andrés received their awards from protocol members. Short films depicting the lives of the award recipients were also shown during the program.