Winners of Leyla Gencer Voice Competition announced

ISTANBUL

The 10th Leyla Gencer Voice Competition, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), Borusan Sanat and Accademia Teatro alla Scala, concluded with the final gala and award ceremony at the Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall on Sept. 27.

Stéphane Lissner announced the winners as the head of the jury at the end of the night. HuanHong Li (bass, China) won the first prize, Nazlıcan Karakaş (soprano, Türkiye) came second and Maria Knihnytska (soprano, Ukraine) won the third prize.

The final gala of the competition took off with the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance of Intermezzo from Puccini’s opera Manon Lescaut under the baton of the Italian conductor Pietro Mianiti.

Among the 42 competitors from 17 different countries who have participated in the final series, eight competitors made it to the finals. During the final gala, all finalists performed their arias accompanied by the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra. During the break for the jury's decision, the audience also voted to elect the winner of the Leyla Gencer Audience Award. After the break, the orchestra, conducted by Mianiti, performed the Overture from Verdi's opera La Forza del Destino, and the evening full of music and excitement ended with the award ceremony.

Fernanda Allande (soprano, Mexico) received the Royal Opera House Jette Parker Young Artists Program Special Award, which includes a week of coaching sessions at Covent Garden. Li was awarded the Deutsche Oper Berlin Special Award, granting the opportunity to participate in one of the opera's productions, as well as the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra Special Award, which allows for a performance with the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra.

The winner of the Accademia Teatro alla Scala Special Award, Karakaş will receive a three-month scholarship at the Accademia Teatro alla Scala. Karakaş was also presented with the Leyla Gencer Audience Award, determined by audience votes. Anna Imedashvili (soprano, Georgia) won the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet State Theater Special Award which allows the winner to take part in one of the opera’s productions. Jennifer Mariel Velasco (soprano, Mexico) was presented with the Naples Teatro di San Carlo Special Award (Surprise Award).

The 10th Leyla Gencer Voice Competition’s jury was presided by Lissner and consisted of İlker Arcayürek (tenor), Viviana Barrios (Associate to the Artistic Director at Deutsche Oper Berlin), Alessandro Galoppini (Teatro alla Scala Casting Manager), David Gowland (Royal Opera House Jette Parker Young Artists Programme Artistic Director), Badri Maisuradze (Tenor, Tbilisi Opera and Ballet State Theatre Artistic Director) and Carlo Tenan (Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra Artistic Director and Principal Conductor).