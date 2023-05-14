‘Wind power to reach 100,000 MW by 2053’

‘Wind power to reach 100,000 MW by 2053’

ISTANBUL
‘Wind power to reach 100,000 MW by 2053’

Wind power should be declared a strategic sector in Türkiye, with a target of reaching 100,000 megawatts of installed renewable energy capacity for 2053, says the head of the Wind Energy Association.

With the investments made in the last 15 years, Türkiye has reached an installed capacity of approximately 12,000 megawatts in wind power and has reached a position to meet 11 percent of its total annual electricity generation from wind.

In addition, there are approximately 8,500 megawatts of wind projects in the development and construction process with capacity allocation and 20,000 megawatts of wind projects with storage, which have recently reached the evaluation and pre-licensing stage.

With the “Türkiye Wind Power and Wind Industry Policy Document,” the Wind Energy Association (TÜREB) shared its views and suggestions on wind power and energy management for the government that will take office as a result of the May 14 elections.

Speaking at the press conference on the subject, TÜREB head İbrahim Erden said that “the wind sector should be declared as a strategic sector.”

Erden stated that necessary arrangements should be made to ensure that the country’s onshore and offshore wind potential of over 150,000 megawatts, together with new production technologies, is utilized at the highest possible level.

According to Erden, the installed capacity target in wind power should be 40,000 megawatts by 2035 and 100,000 by 2053.

Speaking about the increase in turbine costs, Arif Günyar, the CEO of Enercon Central Asia, Middle East and Africa Region, said that all turbine manufacturers saw unprecedented hikes in costs due to the war between Ukraine and Russia and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the following period, we see a conjuncture where turbine manufacturers will exist in the markets they know and deem safe,” Günyar said.

Turkey, Economy, wibd power,

WORLD Gaza ceasefire takes effect after five days of deadly fighting

Gaza ceasefire takes effect after five days of deadly fighting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza ceasefire takes effect after five days of deadly fighting

    Gaza ceasefire takes effect after five days of deadly fighting

  2. Loreen makes history as Sweden claims seventh Eurovision victory

    Loreen makes history as Sweden claims seventh Eurovision victory

  3. Ukraine's Zelensky arrives in Berlin to meet German leaders

    Ukraine's Zelensky arrives in Berlin to meet German leaders

  4. Thai election underway with opposition favored to top polls

    Thai election underway with opposition favored to top polls

  5. Astronomers puzzled by ‘largest’ ever cosmic explosion

    Astronomers puzzled by ‘largest’ ever cosmic explosion
Recommended
Students develop seeding tool to re-green burned forests

Students develop seeding tool to re-green burned forests
Kılıçdaroğlu visits Anıtkabir ahead of pivotal elections

Kılıçdaroğlu visits Anıtkabir ahead of pivotal elections

Elections are democracy celebration for our future: Erdoğan

Elections are democracy celebration for our future: Erdoğan
Relations with Russia are no less important than those with US: Erdoğan

Relations with Russia are no less important than those with US: Erdoğan
Overseas votes kept in room protected with 5 locks

Overseas votes kept in room protected with 5 locks
Maiden’s Tower reopened with light shows

Maiden’s Tower reopened with light shows
WORLD Gaza ceasefire takes effect after five days of deadly fighting

Gaza ceasefire takes effect after five days of deadly fighting

A ceasefire was in effect on the Gaza Strip Sunday, drawing people back into the streets after five days of cross-border exchanges killed at least 34 Palestinians and one Israeli.

ECONOMY G7 finance chiefs move to diversify supply chains

G7 finance chiefs move to diversify supply chains

The G7 plans to launch a partnership scheme to diversify supply chains this year, the group's finance ministers said Saturday following talks in Japan ahead of a major summit next week.
SPORTS Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

The tourism sector in Istanbul is preparing for the UEFA Champions League Final to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, with expections that about 50,000 fans will arrive in the city.