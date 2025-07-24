Wildfire kills 10 workers battling blaze in Eskişehir

A wildfire killed 10 forest and rescue workers who were battling to douse the flames near the central city of Eskişehir, the local authorities said on Wednesday.

According to Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı, five of the victims were forest workers, while the other five were members of the post-disaster search and rescue association AKUT's team, who were assisting with the operation.

“In total, 24 people, 19 forest workers and 5 AKUT members, were caught inside the fire when the flames suddenly turned due to a change in wind direction. Fourteen of them are currently being treated at hospitals without major injuries," Yumaklı said.

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his condolences, stating, “I have learned with great sorrow that five forest workers and five AKUT volunteers were martyred in the Eskişehir fire. I extend my condolences to their families and to our nation.”

The fire broke out in the Seyitgazi district of Eskişehir on July 22 and later spread to neighboring Afyonkarahisar’s İhsaniye district, prompting a large-scale response from both ground and aerial firefighting teams.

Türkiye has been sweltering since July 20 under temperatures between six to 12 degrees Celsius above the seasonal norms, according to weather forecasters.

The country battled 11 major wildfires on July 23 alone, nine of which broke out during the day, according to Yumaklı.

 

 

 

Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets
