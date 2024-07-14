Wild fires and heatwave: N. Macedonia proclaims state of crises

SKOPJE

Seven wildfires swept across North Macedonia on Sunday, officials said, which had prompted the government to declare a crisis situation.

During an overnight emergency government session, lawmakers late Saturday declared a crisis situation — falling short of calling for a state of emergency — "due to increased occurrence of wildfires".

The fires spread mainly in the central and eastern parts of the country, according to the state's Crisis Management Center, amid a gruelling heatwave.

More than 100 hectares of forest had been scorched as of Saturday despite the efforts of firefighters.

"The period of existence of the state of crises on the territory of Republic of North Macedonia is for 30 days," the government said in a statement.

A state of crises is proclaimed when the public and property face serious risks or dangers, which demands an injection of significant government resources.

The government also approved the engagement of the police and army in the fight against the wildfires as well as preparing medical staff.

Around 100 soldiers and two army helicopters on Sunday morning were involved in extinguishing a fire near the southern town of Negotino, the ministry of defence said.

Since last week, the region has been hit by a heatwave forecasted to extend until the end of the next week.

On Friday, the North Macedonia issued an extreme weather alert with temperatures of up to 42 degrees Celsius (107 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas.