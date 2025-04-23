Widespread business closures in Antalya over fire safety concerns

Salim Uzun – ANTALYA

In the wake of the tragic fire at Bolu’s Grand Kartal Hotel, which claimed 78 lives, safety inspections across Türkiye have been ramped up, especially in the country’s major tourism hub Antalya, revealing numerous safety violations and prompting calls for stricter regulations across the tourism sector.

A significant number of hotels and guesthouses in the city were found to lack fire-resistant doors — an essential requirement under the national Fire Regulation — resulting in widespread closures.

According to Özcan Sucu, a sector representative, among 1,600 establishments with a total bed capacity of 40,000, approximately 1,000 to 1,200 are at risk of being shut down.

“We’ve complied with all other safety measures, but we’re stuck on the 30-minute fire-resistant doors,” Sucu told the daily Hürriyet. “Only a few manufacturers produce them, and with everyone rushing at once, no one is even available to take measurements.”

“We’ve asked that this requirement be postponed until the end of the season,“ Sucu added, noting that some operators have already sought court injunctions.

Yusuf Hacısüleyman, president of the Antalya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, confirmed ongoing talks with authorities. “Facilities are complying with regulations, but there’s a bottleneck in production. We’ve requested an extension until year-end. No one in the sector underestimates the importance of safety,” he said.

Hasan Yetkil, the head of a tradesmen association, warned that closures in central Antalya would severely impact small and medium-sized local businesses. “We’re not against regulation, but our door requests are being pushed to the end of 2025. The tourism season is opening. What are we supposed to tell our domestic and international guests?” he asked.

Officials from the Antalya Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism confirmed to daily Hürriyet that sealing procedures are underway. “All properties under the ‘basic accomodation’ category have been reviewed. Facilities failing to meet fire safety standards are being sealed. Requests regarding doors are being evaluated by the relevant authorities.”