Who wants to go to the moon? Europe names astronaut candidates

Who wants to go to the moon? Europe names astronaut candidates

PARIS
Who wants to go to the moon Europe names astronaut candidates

The European Space Agency announced a team of seven astronauts on Sept. 21 to train for NASA’s Artemis mission to the moon but only one will have the chance to become the first European to walk on the lunar surface.

The candidates - France’s Thomas Pesquet, Britain’s Tim Peake, Germany’s Alexander Gerst and Matthias Maurer, Italy’s Luca Parmitano and Samantha Cristoforetti, and Denmark’s Andreas Mogensen - have all completed at least one mission on board the International Space Station.

Between them, the team has the equivalent of 4.5 years in orbit and 98 hours of spacewalking, ESA communications head Philippe Willekens told journalists at the International Astronautical Congress in Paris.

Three of the astronauts will be selected to go to the Lunar Gateway, a planned station that will orbit the moon.

But only one will set foot on the moon by the end of the decade. At some point, the ESA will have to decide which of the seven candidates will get to go.

“We’re all candidates and what matters is to go there as a team,” Pesquet told reporters at the event in Paris.

“Look, we’re all wearing the same shirt,” he added. Pesquet, Gerst, Maurer and Parmitano all attended wearing a navy blue polo shirt with ESA and Artemis logos.

Cristoforetti had to video call in from space, where she is currently onboard the ISS after becoming the first European woman to embark on a spacewalk outside the station in July.

Mogensen also spoke over video as he prepares for his own tour onboard the ISS.

The launch of the first Artemis mission, which is uncrewed and aims to test out a new rocket system and Orion capsule, has been delayed several times due to technical glitches including a fuel leak. NASA is now targeting Sept. 27 for launch.

The next mission, Artemis 2, will take astronauts to the Moon without landing on its surface, while the third, aiming to launch in 2025, will see the first people set foot on the moon since 1972.

The ESA is providing the European Service Module on the Orion capsule.

“During this decade, three ESA astronauts will fly to the Lunar Gateway,  our permanent station we’re building around the moon,” David Parker, ESA’s director of human and robotic exploration, told AFP.

“And if all that goes well, by the end of this decade we’ll be ready to send the first European astronaut to the moon,” he added.

TÜRKIYE CHP leader to pay visit to US in October

CHP leader to pay visit to US in October
MOST POPULAR

  1. European supermarkets turning to Türkiye for food supplies

    European supermarkets turning to Türkiye for food supplies

  2. Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister

    Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister

  3. Some 12 caught in assassination of Serbian gang leader

    Some 12 caught in assassination of Serbian gang leader

  4. Aviation chiefs warn of prolonged ticket price pain

    Aviation chiefs warn of prolonged ticket price pain

  5. Contact lenses to replace screens: Experts

    Contact lenses to replace screens: Experts
Recommended
Producers vow to keep Bond ‘fresh’

Producers vow to keep Bond ‘fresh’
Milan Fashion Week opens with a spring in its step

Milan Fashion Week opens with a spring in its step
32 pilot whales rescued out of 230 stranded in Australia

32 pilot whales rescued out of 230 stranded in Australia
Works by newly graduated artists at BASE

Works by newly graduated artists at BASE
Bookish Balkans hamlet a ‘village of enlightenment’

Bookish Balkans hamlet a ‘village of enlightenment’
Golden Globes to bring scandal-hit awards back to TV

Golden Globes to bring scandal-hit awards back to TV
WORLD Chinese man gets 24 years for brutal group attack on women

Chinese man gets 24 years for brutal group attack on women

A court in northern China sentenced one man to 24 years in jail Friday for his role in a vicious attack on four women, as well as other crimes including robbery and opening an illegal gambling ring.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister

Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister

Türkiye’s gas storage is almost full and there is no problem regarding energy production, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Bengisu Avcı has become the first Turkish woman to swim through the Catalina Channel, one of the seven ocean tracks in the world, making the country proud.