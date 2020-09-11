WHO opens Istanbul center for emergency preparedness

  • September 11 2020 09:05:30

WHO opens Istanbul center for emergency preparedness

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
WHO opens Istanbul center for emergency preparedness

The World Health Organization (WHO) opened a regional office in Istanbul on Sept. 10 to help countries better prepare for humanitarian and health emergencies.

"The establishment of the Geographically Dispersed Office for Preparedness for Humanitarian and Health Emergencies constitutes a concrete step towards our goal to transform Istanbul into a regional hub for the United Nations," according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"This Office will reinforce our relations with WHO, enhance our visibility in field of humanitarian assistance and support global efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic," it added.

The office will provide technical and operational expertise to help strengthen the capacities of member states in the region to emergencies such as COVID-19, according to WHO's website.

emergency,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats give birth to year’s last kittens

    Van cats give birth to year’s last kittens

  2. Turkey slams Macron's 'arrogant' comments on eastern Med

    Turkey slams Macron's 'arrogant' comments on eastern Med

  3. Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

    Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

  4. Turkish, Greek delegations meet in NATO headquarters over east Med agenda

    Turkish, Greek delegations meet in NATO headquarters over east Med agenda

  5. Turkey rejects Arab League decisions targeting country: Ministry

    Turkey rejects Arab League decisions targeting country: Ministry
Recommended
Turkey, Turkish Cyprus water pipeline to finish by Sept 25

Turkey, Turkish Cyprus water pipeline to finish by Sept 25
Greece denies meeting with Turkish delegation at NATO

Greece denies meeting with Turkish delegation at NATO
Turkey expects EU to be honest broker in east Med: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey expects EU to be honest broker in east Med: FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkish FM welcomes cooperation of Guinea-Bissau against FETÖ

Turkish FM welcomes cooperation of Guinea-Bissau against FETÖ
Turkey slams Macrons arrogant comments on eastern Med

Turkey slams Macron's 'arrogant' comments on eastern Med

Turkey rejects Arab League decisions targeting country: Ministry

Turkey rejects Arab League decisions targeting country: Ministry
WORLD Thousands spend third night in the open after Greek migrant camp fire

Thousands spend third night in the open after Greek migrant camp fire

Thousands of asylum seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos spent a third night in the open on Sept. 11 after the country’s largest camp burned down, as France, Germany and the Netherlands offered to take in hundreds of them, especially children.
ECONOMY Turkeys current account balance sees $1.8 bln gap in July

Turkey's current account balance sees $1.8 bln gap in July

Turkey's current account balance registered a deficit of $1.8 billion in July, the Turkish Central Bank said on Sept. 11. 
SPORTS 21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

The first game of the new season in Turkish football’s top flight, Süper Lig, will be played on Sept. 11 raising the curtain on the first-ever 21-team competition in the league’s history.