WHO countries strike key agreement on pandemics

GENEVA

Years of negotiations culminated on Wednesday with countries agreeing the text of a landmark accord on how to tackle future pandemics, aimed at avoiding the mistakes made during the COVID-19 crisis.

After more than three years of talks and one last marathon session, weary delegates at the World Health Organization's headquarters finally sealed the deal.

"Tonight marks a significant milestone in our shared journey towards a safer world," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Five years after the emergence of COVID-19, which killed millions of people, devastated economies and upturned health systems, a sense of urgency hung over the talks, with new threats lurking.

Negotiators stumbled over the agreement's Article 11, which deals with transferring technology for pandemic health products towards developing nations.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, poorer states accused rich nations of hoarding vaccines and tests.

Countries with large pharmaceutical industries have strenuously opposed the idea of mandatory tech transfers, insisting they must be voluntary.

But it appeared the obstacle could be overcome by adding that any transfer needed to be "mutually agreed."

The core of the agreement is a proposed Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System (PABS), aimed at allowing the swift sharing of pathogen data with pharmaceutical companies, enabling them to quickly start working on pandemic-fighting products.