WHO chief warns pandemic accord hangs in the balance

WHO chief warns pandemic accord hangs in the balance

BRUSSELS
WHO chief warns pandemic accord hangs in the balance

The head of the World Health Organization voiced fears Monday that countries will fail to strike a pandemic preparedness agreement by May, saying "future generations may not forgive us".

Shaken by the Covid-19 pandemic, the WHO's 194 member states are negotiating an international accord aimed at ensuring countries are better equipped to deal with the next health catastrophe, or to prevent it altogether.

The plan was to seal the agreement at the 2024 annual meeting of the World Health Assembly, the WHO's decision-making body, which convenes on May 27.

But WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said time was running out — and if nobody is prepared to budge, the whole project risks going nowhere.

At the opening of the WHO's executive board meeting in Geneva, Tedros reminded countries that world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly had agreed a commitment to resolve negotiations on the pandemic accord, and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR), by May this year.

"I must say I'm concerned that member states may not meet that commitment. Time is very short. And there are several outstanding issues that remain to be resolved," Tedros said.

Failure to deliver the agreement would be "a missed opportunity for which future generations may not forgive us," he said.

"It will take courage and it will take compromise."

"I urge all member states to work with urgency and purpose to reach consensus on a strong agreement that will help to protect our children and grandchildren from future pandemics."

WHO member states decided in December 2021 to launch the negotiating and drafting process for a new international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

The accord would aim to ensure better global preparedness and a more equitable response for future pandemics.

Tedros declared an end to Covid-19 as an international public health emergency in May 2023.

The WHO's governance is split between director-general Tedros, the World Health Assembly and the executive board.

concerns,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 14 PKK/YPG terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria

14 PKK/YPG terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. 14 PKK/YPG terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria

    14 PKK/YPG terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria

  2. Erdoğan engages in video call with Gezeravcı aboard the ISS

    Erdoğan engages in video call with Gezeravcı aboard the ISS

  3. EU pushes Israel on two-state solution after war in Gaza

    EU pushes Israel on two-state solution after war in Gaza

  4. WHO chief warns pandemic accord hangs in the balance

    WHO chief warns pandemic accord hangs in the balance

  5. Istanbul Biennial postponed to 2025

    Istanbul Biennial postponed to 2025
Recommended
EU pushes Israel on two-state solution after war in Gaza

EU pushes Israel on two-state solution after war in Gaza
Modi opens flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India

Modi opens flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India
Zelensky proposes Ukrainian citizenship for foreign fighters

Zelensky proposes Ukrainian citizenship for foreign fighters
EU foreign ministers to meet Israeli, Palestinian counterparts

EU foreign ministers to meet Israeli, Palestinian counterparts
DeSantis ends election campaign, backs Trump

DeSantis ends election campaign, backs Trump
Dozens arrested in Ecuador after hospital assault

Dozens arrested in Ecuador after hospital assault
WORLD EU pushes Israel on two-state solution after war in Gaza

EU pushes Israel on two-state solution after war in Gaza

EU foreign ministers on Monday pressed Israel for an eventual two-state solution with the Palestinians after the war in Gaza, at meetings with the top diplomats from the two sides and key Arab states in Brussels.
ECONOMY Sony terminates Indian merger with Zee

Sony 'terminates' Indian merger with Zee

Sony "terminated" on Monday the $10-billion merger of its Indian operations with local rival Zee Entertainment that would have created a new streaming giant in the world's most populous nation.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".