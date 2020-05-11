White sands of Lake Salda brought back

  • May 11 2020 16:02:00

White sands of Lake Salda brought back

BURDUR
White sands of Lake Salda brought back

The famous white sands of Lake Salda in Burdur, which was removed by the company responsible for the construction of a public garden, is back to its own beach after 3 weeks of work.

The contractor company used heavy machinery on the beach, damaging the sand in Lake Salda, which has been reputed as ‘Turkey’s Maldives.’

Digging the beach, the company carried the sand with trucks to the other side of the lake, some 5 kilometers away.

After the criticisms on social media, the Environment and Urbanization Ministry opened an inquiry while the Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKİ) announced that people in charge have dismissed.

The special committee of academicians appointed by the ministry examined the beach and took samples from the lake.

The study under the surveillance of scientists lasted for 3 weeks and the sand taken away by the company was placed back rigorously to its own beach, so-called “White Islands area.” The sand was installed by shovels and harrows cautiously.

Previously, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said that the images of heavy vehicles on the lake’s beaches also bothered him.

“That image hurt me, just like it did everybody,” he told daily Hürriyet on April 14.

Nestled away in southwestern Turkey’s Burdur province, lies Lake Salda with its turquoise blue water and bio-diversity.

Reminiscent of the Maldives, Lake Salda is also one of the two places on Earth with similarities to Mars’ surface. This popular getaway destination was declared as a ‘special protected area’ in 2019.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara initiates phone diplomacy for tourism

    Ankara initiates phone diplomacy for tourism

  2. If measures abided by, outbreak will end soon: Erdoğan

    If measures abided by, outbreak will end soon: Erdoğan

  3. 'Seniors' curfew aided Turkey's fight against pandemic'

    'Seniors' curfew aided Turkey's fight against pandemic'

  4. Turkey lifts weekend coronavirus curfew in 24 provinces

    Turkey lifts weekend coronavirus curfew in 24 provinces

  5. Why is tension escalating in Turkish politics?

    Why is tension escalating in Turkish politics?
Recommended
Erdoğan, Merkel discuss cooperation in fight against COVID-19

Erdoğan, Merkel discuss cooperation in fight against COVID-19
Drilling in Med Sea to continue despite pandemic: Minister

Drilling in Med Sea to continue despite pandemic: Minister
Hairdressers, beauty salons reopened as Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions

Hairdressers, beauty salons reopened as Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions
Istanbul stands out as an example in fight against COVID-19

Istanbul stands out as an example in fight against COVID-19
Azerbaijans mission in Turkey aids expats amid virus

Azerbaijan's mission in Turkey aids expats amid virus
Indiscriminate Haftar attacks constitute war crime: Ankara

Indiscriminate Haftar attacks constitute war crime: Ankara
WORLD Amnesty accuses Damascus, Moscow of war crimes in NW Syria

Amnesty accuses Damascus, Moscow of 'war crimes' in NW Syria

Amnesty International on May 11 said it has documented 18 attacks in northwest Syria carried out by regime and Russian forces over the past year that amounted to "war crimes".    
ECONOMY Turkey removes 3 foreign banks FX transactions ban

Turkey removes 3 foreign banks' FX transactions ban

Turkey on May 11 removed foreign exchange transactions bans with Turkish lira for three foreign banks -- BNP Paribas, Citibank, and UBS.
SPORTS Turkish basketball, volleyball leagues canceled due to pandemic

Turkish basketball, volleyball leagues canceled due to pandemic

Turkey’s basketball and volleyball leagues will not return to action this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.