White sands of Lake Salda brought back

BURDUR

The famous white sands of Lake Salda in Burdur, which was removed by the company responsible for the construction of a public garden, is back to its own beach after 3 weeks of work.

The contractor company used heavy machinery on the beach, damaging the sand in Lake Salda, which has been reputed as ‘Turkey’s Maldives.’

Digging the beach, the company carried the sand with trucks to the other side of the lake, some 5 kilometers away.

After the criticisms on social media, the Environment and Urbanization Ministry opened an inquiry while the Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKİ) announced that people in charge have dismissed.

The special committee of academicians appointed by the ministry examined the beach and took samples from the lake.

The study under the surveillance of scientists lasted for 3 weeks and the sand taken away by the company was placed back rigorously to its own beach, so-called “White Islands area.” The sand was installed by shovels and harrows cautiously.

Previously, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said that the images of heavy vehicles on the lake’s beaches also bothered him.

“That image hurt me, just like it did everybody,” he told daily Hürriyet on April 14.

Nestled away in southwestern Turkey’s Burdur province, lies Lake Salda with its turquoise blue water and bio-diversity.

Reminiscent of the Maldives, Lake Salda is also one of the two places on Earth with similarities to Mars’ surface. This popular getaway destination was declared as a ‘special protected area’ in 2019.