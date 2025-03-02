White House to host crypto summit this week

White House to host crypto summit this week

WASHINGTON
White House to host crypto summit this week

The White House has announced that it will host its first cryptocurrency summit this week on March 7.

U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at the event, according to a statement released by the White House on Feb. 28.

The summit will bring together prominent founders, CEOs, and investors from the crypto industry, alongside members of the president’s Working Group on Digital Assets, a group comprised of the heads of several federal agencies.

The event will be chaired by White House Artificial Intelligence (AI) and crypto czar David Sacks and administered by the Working Group’s Executive Director Bo Hines.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized his commitment to establishing the US as a global leader in cryptocurrency.

“I’m committed to making America the crypto capital. We want to stay at the forefront of everything, and one of them is crypto,” he said on Feb. 19.

Last week, Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, slid below $80,000 for the first time since November.

"The crypto sector is suffering a bit of a meltdown today," said Trade Nation analyst David Morrison on Feb. 28.

He noted that another popular cryptocurrency, Ethereum, had lost nearly half its value since mid-December.

"According to some analysts, that represents not just a correction, but a full-blown bear market," he added, noting that bitcoin had lost most of the gains made since Trump was elected in November.

Morrison said the gains were driven by hopes of a much friendlier regulatory environment, which have now unraveled to some extent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

    Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

  2. Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

    Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

  3. Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

    Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

  4. Albaraka Türk joins IFC’s global trade finance program

    Albaraka Türk joins IFC’s global trade finance program

  5. Court appoints legal guardians for businessman Kıraç in rare dispute

    Court appoints legal guardians for businessman Kıraç in rare dispute
Recommended
Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region
Albaraka Türk joins IFC’s global trade finance program

Albaraka Türk joins IFC’s global trade finance program
Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February
Hyundai Motor Türkiye to produce EVs at its İzmit plant

Hyundai Motor Türkiye to produce EVs at its İzmit plant
Manufacturing PMI rises slightly in February

Manufacturing PMI rises slightly in February
Inflation slows for ninth consecutive month, declining below 40 percent

Inflation slows for ninth consecutive month, declining below 40 percent
Trump names cryptocurrencies in US strategic reserve

Trump names cryptocurrencies in US strategic reserve
WORLD Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees will be failure

Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has told British media that a ceasefire without security guarantees for his country would not bring a lasting end to Russia's invasion after allies called for a truce.
ECONOMY Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

With its outstanding growth figures in 2024, Kärcher Türkiye has outperformed other major markets in its region, securing the leadership position in Southern Europe, which also includes Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta and Greece.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿