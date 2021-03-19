White House says Biden does not regret calling Putin ’killer’

  • March 19 2021 09:25:00

White House says Biden does not regret calling Putin ’killer’

WASHINGTON
White House says Biden does not regret calling Putin ’killer’

The White House on March 18 defended President Joe Biden’s comment that he agrees Russian leader Vladimir Putin is a "killer."

"No, the president gave a direct answer to a direct question," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said when asked by reporters whether there was any regret over Biden’s comment.

U.S.-Russia ties nosedived on March 18 after Putin shot back at Biden's description of him as a killer.

The back and forth underscored Biden's desire to distance himself from former President Donald Trump's perceived softness on Putin despite actions his administration took against Russia.

Although Biden agreed to extend a major arms control deal with Russia, he has been notably cool toward Moscow and highly critical of many of its activities.

In taking a tough stance on Russia, Biden has said the days of the U.S. "rolling over'' to Putin are done. And he has taken pains to contrast his style with the approach of Trump, who avoided direct confrontation and frequently spoke about Putin with approval.

Putin recalled his ambassador to the U.S. and on March 18 he pointed at the U.S. history of slavery and slaughtering Native Americans and the atomic bombing of Japan in World War II.

Responding to that, the White House said Biden would continue to look to work with Putin on areas of mutual concern but stressed that he was "not going to hold back'' when he has concerns about Putin's actions.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

    'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

  2. Turkey slams international criticism over HDP issue

    Turkey slams international criticism over HDP issue

  3. Political ban on 600 HDP members sought in dissolution indictment

    Political ban on 600 HDP members sought in dissolution indictment

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,777 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,950,603

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,777 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,950,603

  5. Turkey to receive 4.5 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine this month

    Turkey to receive 4.5 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine this month
Recommended
Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket

Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket
Europe resumes AstraZeneca jabs, US to hit 100 million vaccines

Europe resumes AstraZeneca jabs, US to hit 100 million vaccines
Top US, Chinese diplomats clash at start of first talks of Biden presidency

Top US, Chinese diplomats clash at start of first talks of Biden presidency
Takes one to know one: Putin mocks Biden over killer comment

'Takes one to know one': Putin mocks Biden over 'killer' comment
Dutch PM claims win in COVID-dominated vote

Dutch PM claims win in COVID-dominated vote
Man charged with killing 8 people at Georgia massage parlors

Man charged with killing 8 people at Georgia massage parlors
WORLD Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket

Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket

NASA successfully carried out a key static test of its troubled Space Launch System rocket on March 18, a win for the agency as it prepares to return to the Moon.
ECONOMY easyJet aims to carry 1 mln tourists to Turkey

easyJet aims to carry 1 mln tourists to Turkey

British travel company easyJet Holidays is aiming to bring about 1 million tourists to Turkey this summer, its CEO has said.
SPORTS Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

The Turkish Süper Lig’s showpiece event in Week 30 pits high-flying league leader Beşiktaş against inconsistent Fenerbahçe in an Istanbul derby.