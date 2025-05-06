White goods output, sales plunge in first quarter

ISTANBUL

Production, exports and domestic sales of the white goods industry declined in the first quarter of 2025, according to the business group TÜRKBESD.

Domestic sales of refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and ovens decreased by 18.3 percent in January-March compared to the same period in 2024, falling to 1,760 units.

White goods companies’ output was 6,269 units in the first quarter, pointing to an annual decline of 8.1 percent, while the industry’s exports fell 6.9 percent year-on-year in the same period to 4,156 units, the White Goods Manufacturers’ Association of Türkiye said.

In March alone, domestic sales were down 10.4 percent from a year ago, according to the data from the association.

Refrigerator sales decreased by 4 percent, oven sales dropped 4 percent and freezer sales plunged 8 percent.

The declines in the sales of dishwashers, washing machines and dryers were 13 percent, 16 percent and 49 percent, respectively.

Exports of the white goods industry fell 1 percent annually and production fell 9 percent compared to March 2024.

The Turkish white goods industry has an annual production capacity of 32 million units. The industry exports 75 percent of its production to more than 150 countries.

High credit card interest rates and installment limits impact consumer decisions, said Semir Kuseyri, board member at TÜRKBESD.

“Bringing interest rates to reasonable levels and increasing installment would stimulate domestic demand,” Kuseyri said.