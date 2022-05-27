We’ve defeated every attempt against our democracy: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) “has never succumbed to threats or blackmail” and “along with our nation have defeated every attempt targeting our democracy,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

Speaking at a commemoration on May 27 with the theme of “Yassıada Court on Trial” on the 62nd anniversary of the May 27 Coup at Adnan Menderes Congress Center on Democracy and Freedoms Island, Erdoğan remembered Adnan Menderes, Hasan Polatkan and Fatin Rüştü Zorlu, who were hanged following the May 27, 1960, military coup, with grace and gratitude.

“Mr. Menderes’ heartbreaking photograph at the gallows constantly reminded to tune up politicians,” he said.

“The dark shadow of Yassıada [trials] lingered over civilian politics for decades. When we set out with the aim of a great and powerful Türkiye, they also put that photograph in front of us.”

Erdoğan has also called on all the political parties, especially the oppositional alliance, to pursue responsible politics ahead of the 2023 elections in a bid not to harm the unity of the Turkish society.

“In this very critical process towards the 2023 [polls], everyone, especially the opposition should act with responsibility and common sense. We will never forget the night of July 15 [2016],” Erdoğan said at an event on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of the May 27 coup d’état on the Democracy and Freedom Island on the Marmara Sea.

Erdoğan referred to the coup attempt staged by the FETÖ in 2016 that could be thwarted after tens of thousands of people hit the streets to defend against coup plotters.

“Turkey is a democratic state and has a rule of law. Turkey is a big state in which sovereignty unconditionally belongs to the people. Turkey, with its economy, foreign policy, vision, history, and most importantly with its 85 million people, is a very strong state,” Erdoğan stated.

Nobody can prevent the Turkish people from expressing their political will and can undermine the Turkish democracy, the president said, urging those who are trying to cast a shadow on the 2023 elections.

“We cannot tolerate those who want to drag our country in instability,” he said.

Criticizing the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) for pursuing very irresponsible and unethical politics by disseminating provocative and false news, Erdoğan likened today’s leadership of the CHP to the one in the 1950s that had provoked the military to overthrow the government of late Prime Minister Adnan Menderes.



“Thanks to the July 15th, the doors of coming to power through anti-democratic methods were closed, never to be opened again,” Erdoğan said, vowing that the opposition’s alliance will not be able to win the elections.

The coups staged in Turkey almost every 10 years did give huge harm to the democratic progress, economic development and the establishment of civilian politics in the country, Erdoğan suggested. “It’s calculated that the price of the Feb. 28 post-modern coup did cost more than $400 billion to the Turkish economy. The grave 2001 economic crisis in Turkey is also a product of the Feb. 28 coup.”

Erdoğan also repeated that the Democracy and Freedoms Island on the Marmara Sea should be used like the Camp David in the United States where important international summits and organizations are held.

“Why this island should not be like Camp David? We will do it. We have recently held a summit of the Turkic States but we will expand and develop further it. This island will also serve as a school for the students. We will use this island more effectively,” he stated.