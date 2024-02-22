Western Black Sea touristic train to roll out in April

Western Black Sea touristic train to roll out in April

ANKARA
Western Black Sea touristic train to roll out in April

A new tourist train line for those who want to explore the natural and cultural richness of the western Black Sea is soon to be in service in April.

The project, spearheaded by the Western Black Sea Development Agency (BAKKA) and launched in 2017, covers a 484-kilometer route between Ankara-Çankırı-Karabük-Zonguldak and aims to showcase the region's history, industrial heritage and natural beauty to visitors.

Starting in April, the Touristic Karaelmas Train will offer a comfortable travel experience to its passengers.

According to decisions made at a consultation meeting held on Feb. 20 at the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the Touristic Karaelmas Train will include three Pullman, a couchette wagon that can carry 230 people, and a dining wagon. The train will serve separate tourist groups in both directions.

The first service is scheduled to start on Apr. 12 and the stops and places to visit on the route will be determined by a technical team. The route will start from Ankara's Kalecik region and cover important touristic spots such as Çankırı's Salt Caves and museums, Karabük's historic Safranbolu district and Zonguldak's Gökgöl Cave.

Touristic train services are planned to be carried out reciprocally once a week between Friday and Sunday.

For the promotion and successful execution of the project, an info tour will be organized on Mar. 8-9 to which influencers, important names and members of the press will be invited.

In addition, various media and promotional campaigns will be carried out to popularize the region and support train tourism.

The project will contribute to the diversity of tourism in the western Black Sea region and will give a significant impetus to the development of train tourism as a new type of tourism.

The train line is expected to provide an unforgettable experience for visitors to the region and introduce the natural and cultural richness of the western Black Sea region to a wider audience.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kremlin says shameful for Biden to call Putin SOB

Kremlin says 'shameful' for Biden to call Putin 'SOB'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kremlin says 'shameful' for Biden to call Putin 'SOB'

    Kremlin says 'shameful' for Biden to call Putin 'SOB'

  2. Albanian parliament approves contested migrant deal with Italy

    Albanian parliament approves contested migrant deal with Italy

  3. Ex-Brazil star Dani Alves sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for rape

    Ex-Brazil star Dani Alves sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for rape

  4. Parliament adopts health service reforms

    Parliament adopts health service reforms

  5. Police arrest 10 alleged spies operating for foreign intels

    Police arrest 10 alleged spies operating for foreign intels
Recommended
Engineer with COPD, cancer donates electronic wares to high school

Engineer with COPD, cancer donates electronic wares to high school
Court orders rehearing of cat murder case amid public outcry

Court orders rehearing of cat murder case amid public outcry
Restoration underway for minaret at Hagia Sophia

Restoration underway for minaret at Hagia Sophia
Controversy over footballer sacked for using dating app

Controversy over footballer sacked for using dating app
Search efforts remain suspended at landslide-hit Erzincan mine

Search efforts remain suspended at landslide-hit Erzincan mine
Fake ski trainers scamming people at famous resorts

Fake ski trainers scamming people at famous resorts
WORLD Kremlin says shameful for Biden to call Putin SOB

Kremlin says 'shameful' for Biden to call Putin 'SOB'

The Kremlin on Thursday said it was a "huge shame" that U.S. President Joe Biden had called Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB".
ECONOMY VP Yılmaz urges for more investments from China

VP Yılmaz urges for more investments from China

Türkiye should attract more investments and tourists from China to address the trade imbalance between the two countries, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿