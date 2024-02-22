Western Black Sea touristic train to roll out in April

ANKARA

A new tourist train line for those who want to explore the natural and cultural richness of the western Black Sea is soon to be in service in April.

The project, spearheaded by the Western Black Sea Development Agency (BAKKA) and launched in 2017, covers a 484-kilometer route between Ankara-Çankırı-Karabük-Zonguldak and aims to showcase the region's history, industrial heritage and natural beauty to visitors.

Starting in April, the Touristic Karaelmas Train will offer a comfortable travel experience to its passengers.

According to decisions made at a consultation meeting held on Feb. 20 at the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the Touristic Karaelmas Train will include three Pullman, a couchette wagon that can carry 230 people, and a dining wagon. The train will serve separate tourist groups in both directions.

The first service is scheduled to start on Apr. 12 and the stops and places to visit on the route will be determined by a technical team. The route will start from Ankara's Kalecik region and cover important touristic spots such as Çankırı's Salt Caves and museums, Karabük's historic Safranbolu district and Zonguldak's Gökgöl Cave.

Touristic train services are planned to be carried out reciprocally once a week between Friday and Sunday.

For the promotion and successful execution of the project, an info tour will be organized on Mar. 8-9 to which influencers, important names and members of the press will be invited.

In addition, various media and promotional campaigns will be carried out to popularize the region and support train tourism.

The project will contribute to the diversity of tourism in the western Black Sea region and will give a significant impetus to the development of train tourism as a new type of tourism.

The train line is expected to provide an unforgettable experience for visitors to the region and introduce the natural and cultural richness of the western Black Sea region to a wider audience.