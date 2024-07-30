Wellness retreats gaining momentum in Türkiye

ANTALYA

Wellness tourism has grown significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people seeking deep relaxation or an invigorating experience opt for wellness retreats, an expert has said, noting that the sector is poised to fetch $1 trillion globally.

In Türkiye, wellness tourism is playing a crucial role in addressing the issue of seasonality in the tourism industry.

Newly constructed hotels are now designed with wellness tourism in mind, while older accommodations are being renovated to meet the needs of wellness tourists.

These tourists prioritize not just physical recovery but also mental and emotional well-being, favoring destinations with thermal hotels, spas, indoor swimming pools, fitness centers and wellness buffets.

In the southern province of Antalya, efforts have intensified to capture a larger share of the wellness tourism market.

Kaan Kavaloğlu, an industry representative, emphasized the importance of diversifying tourism to avoid seasonal dips. “Seasonality is one of the most important issues in tourism in the Mediterranean region,” he stated.

Kavaloğlu further explained the economic impact of wellness tourism, highlighting that it accounts for 17.8 percent of global tourism income, with wellness tourists spending an average of $1,800.

The sector is projected to generate $1 trillion worldwide this year, underscoring its significance for Türkiye and the Mediterranean region as a whole, according to Kavaloğlu.

Kavaloğlu noted the potential of targeting the elderly population in Europe, who may prefer the milder climate of Antalya during winter.

Wellness tourism also appeals to a segment of northern Europeans seeking sun during the long winter months. This group, with substantial financial means, prefers wellness tourism over traditional health tourism, spending 70 percent more than the average tourist, according to Kavaloğlu.

"We do 10 different activities with tourists, especially mat and fly yoga, pilates and Zumba,” said Gülden Serim, a wellness academy manager at a luxury hotel. “Tourists can spend eight hours a day [on recreational activities].”