Weekend curfew in effect across Turkey

  • January 09 2021 09:48:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
A Turkey-wide weekend curfew became effective on Jan. 8 as part of measures to stem a new coronavirus wave.

The weekend-long curfew in the country began on Friday at 9 p.m. and will end on Monday at 5 a.m. local time.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in late November announced new restrictions, including a curfew on weeknights and a full weekend curfew.

Some sectors, including production, supply, health, and agriculture, will be exempt from the curfews, Erdogan said.

Supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers, and dried fruit shops will operate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. over the weekend.

Bakeries will also be open during the weekend curfew.

Meanwhile, restaurants will only offer delivery services between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The announcement came after a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in Turkey.

