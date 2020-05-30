Weekend curfew begins in 15 provinces

ISTANBUL

A two-day curfew in 15 provinces in Turkey begun at midnight on May 29 as part of measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The curfew will effect Ankara, Istanbul, İzmir, Balıkesir, Bursa, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Manisa, Sakarya, Samsun, Van and Zonguldak.

Markets, grocery stores, greengrocers, and butchers will continue to operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time (07:00 GMT-14:00 GMT) May 30, but will close May 31.



Also, bakeries will remain open during the curfew.



Residents, except those who are older than 65 and under 18, and those with disabilities, may leave their homes on condition they do not use a vehicle for travel.



The first curfew was declared April 11 - 12 and was followed by subsequent ones in the recent weeks.





