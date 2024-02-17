Wedding halls offering discounts to tie knot on leap day

Wedding halls offering discounts to tie knot on leap day

ANTALYA
Wedding halls offering discounts to tie knot on leap day

Wedding halls have collectively launched a campaign offering special discounts to couples to tie the knot this year on Feb. 29, which marks a leap day.

People whose special occasions, such as anniversaries, marriages, and birthdays, fall on a leap day don't always get to celebrate their important days since that date occurs only every four years.

For this reason, couples who want to get married but do not want to coincide the happiest day of their lives with a leap year day prefer other dates.

Particularly the wedding sector in Türkiye was seen largely affected by it as there has been a significant drop in the number of weddings scheduled for Feb. 29 this year. In some wedding halls, an average of five marriages were performed per day in February, while the number of marriage applicants for the leap day is almost negligible.

Considering this, some wedding hall businesses have launched a campaign for Feb. 29 and reduced their prices to lure couples to tie the knot on the leap day.

Barış Ay, the president of the Confederation of All International Employers' Unions, said that almost 99 percent of couples do not want to hold ceremonies such as weddings, engagements and henna nights on a leap day.

"Around 99 percent of the wedding halls are empty on Feb. 29. This day is an unmissable opportunity for prospective grooms who forget the dates of celebrations and important days. Operators of some of the wedding halls are also offering discounted prices,” he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent

Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent

    Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent

  2. Trump fined $355 mn, banned from NY business in fraud trial

    Trump fined $355 mn, banned from NY business in fraud trial

  3. Fears grow for crucial Gaza hospital after Israeli raid

    Fears grow for crucial Gaza hospital after Israeli raid

  4. Ukraine troops withdraw from frontline city Avdiivka

    Ukraine troops withdraw from frontline city Avdiivka

  5. Blinken, China's Wang discuss Russia, US sanctions

    Blinken, China's Wang discuss Russia, US sanctions
Recommended
Maritime traffic surges in 2023, minister reports

Maritime traffic surges in 2023, minister reports
School buildings at risk in Istanbul being reinforced, rebuilt: Report

School buildings at risk in Istanbul being reinforced, rebuilt: Report
Aegean fishermen instill love for sea and fish among students

Aegean fishermen instill love for sea and fish among students
Rate of Turkish people expressing happiness rises: Data

Rate of Turkish people expressing happiness rises: Data
Erdoğan pledges strong economic infrastructure

Erdoğan pledges strong economic infrastructure
Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ PKK ringleader

Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ PKK ringleader
WORLD Trump fined $355 mn, banned from NY business in fraud trial

Trump fined $355 mn, banned from NY business in fraud trial

A New York judge ordered Donald Trump to pay $355 million over fraud allegations and banned him from running companies in the state for three years Friday in a major blow to his business empire and financial standing.
ECONOMY Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent

Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent

Inflation expectations for 2024 increased slightly from 42.04 percent in January to 42.96 percent in February, according to the Central Bank’s Survey of Market Participants.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿