Wedding halls offering discounts to tie knot on leap day

ANTALYA

Wedding halls have collectively launched a campaign offering special discounts to couples to tie the knot this year on Feb. 29, which marks a leap day.

People whose special occasions, such as anniversaries, marriages, and birthdays, fall on a leap day don't always get to celebrate their important days since that date occurs only every four years.

For this reason, couples who want to get married but do not want to coincide the happiest day of their lives with a leap year day prefer other dates.

Particularly the wedding sector in Türkiye was seen largely affected by it as there has been a significant drop in the number of weddings scheduled for Feb. 29 this year. In some wedding halls, an average of five marriages were performed per day in February, while the number of marriage applicants for the leap day is almost negligible.

Considering this, some wedding hall businesses have launched a campaign for Feb. 29 and reduced their prices to lure couples to tie the knot on the leap day.

Barış Ay, the president of the Confederation of All International Employers' Unions, said that almost 99 percent of couples do not want to hold ceremonies such as weddings, engagements and henna nights on a leap day.

"Around 99 percent of the wedding halls are empty on Feb. 29. This day is an unmissable opportunity for prospective grooms who forget the dates of celebrations and important days. Operators of some of the wedding halls are also offering discounted prices,” he added.